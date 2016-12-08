Review: Terrington St Clement pantomime Sleeping Beauty

Besides the pressures of having to put on a grand final performance of the Terrington Community Fund production of Sleeping Beauty, the cast had to contend with an hour-long power cut before they could start properly!

Despite efficiently setting up a generator the power was soon restored and the show went ahead. Good moments were definitely worth waiting for!

All elements for a successful panto were present in good measure.

A fun plot, comedy, music, dance and excellent character acting all came together to entertain us and soon all thoughts of power failure had been forgotten .

There is not space enough here to mention many of this strong company individually but all principal players shone and Gemma Ayres especially sang beautifully and played well with her Prince Valiant, Gemma Norman.

A panto is nothing without it’s Dame and Mark Wilson, who also played his part in the show’s staging and set design, kept us all laughing as Dame Dotty Dooright.

Credit should also be given to the first class musical direction from the keyboard of Julie Lister , excellent costumes (Wendy Weston was the wardrobe mistress) and a truly remarkable contribution from Peter and Malcolm Catlin, who made sterling efforts in difficult circumstances with sound and lighting.

Lastly, well done Olivia Hillier for the lively choreography and Mark Weston who directed a crack team. Well done all – here’s to the next show!