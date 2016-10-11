REVIEW: The Full Monty

The Full Monty, Norwich Theatre Royal

It was a very lively audience at this stage version of the hit 1997 movie, set in the steel city of Sheffield. Despite all the hype over the Full Monty - more of which later - the production is all about the social deprivation experienced by many in this Yorkshire city during Margaret Thatcher’s reign as the steel industry collapsed. Thousands were made jobless and the poverty and desperation were vividly apparent.

But few were at the show for this social analysis - rather they wanted the chaps to get their kit off! The cast enjoy themselves as the unemployed steel workers who turn to stripping to earn cash, with telly favourite Gary Lucy as Gaz, the Robert Carlyle role. They tease and stir up the audience until that infamous final scene when, as Tom Jones sings his heart out, the top, the trousers, the ties, and indeed the thongs go flying! And, well, all is revealed!

It is great fun. Raunchy and rowdy. My tongue didn’t hang out as far as many others in the audience but I found myself roaring with laughter which is as good a recommendation as you need for a fun night out. Just take a girlfriend!

The show runs until Saturday, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy