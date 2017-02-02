REVIEW: The Mikado, West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society, King’s Lynn Arts Centre

Another year, another triumph for WNG&S as they serve up a slick version of the double-act’s classic.

A good-size first-night audience last night lapped up the tale from old Japan concerning the love sick Nanki-Poo (Lawrence Thackeray), the objects of his affections Yum-Yum (Sharon Cutworth), the scheming Ko-Ko (John Torr) and the corrupt Pooh-Bah (Andrew Masterson).

Sullivan’s satirical words were clearly conveyed by the first-rate team of principals and the chorus with fine musical support from the King’s Lynn Sinfonia under the baton of musical director Michael Hankinson.

Highlights of an evening packed, of course, with great tunes, were The Criminal Cried As He Dropped Him Down, sung by Ko-Ko, Pooh-Bah and Freya Brunton, as Pitti-Sing, and Here’s A How-de-do (Yum-Yum, Nanki-Poo and Ko-Ko).

Director Pat O’Connell certainly kept up the pace on this later number.

And Ko-Ko rang every last piece of comic sentimentality out of On A Tree By A River (‘Tit-willow, tit-willow, tit-willow’).

A very enjoyable night with Thackerayin outstanding vocal form, and Masterson and Torr giving a masterclass in comic timing.

Julie Bjerregaard was superb in the frightening role of Katisha and Cutworth and Brunton, along with Su Widd, made strong Little Maids.

The show continues tonight. tomorrow and Saturday at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Mark Leslie