REVIEW: The Sound of Music, Theatre Royal Norwich

Many of us have memories associated with The Sound of Music, made so very popular by the Julie Andrews movie of more than 50 years ago.

Mine are that it was almost always on telly when I was little, and it still is today, which surely shows its enduring appeal.

That appeal is mainly thanks to that Rodgers and Hammerstein Midas touch; their perfect marriage of clever lyrics and deeply melodic tunes which have mesmerised audiences for decades.

The Sound of Music must be one of their greatest achievements, with stonking songs (So Long, Farewell, My Favorite Things, Maria, Climb Ev’ry Mountain) and a touching storyline taking in religion, love, politics and children! And there’s plenty of humour, too.

This Bill Kenwright touring version has Lucy O’Byrne, a runner up in the BBC1 talent show The Voice, as Maria and she has the same crystal clear voice as Julie Andrews, while Andrew Lancel, who I have to admit I recognise from the gritty ITV drama Marcella, is Captain von Trapp.

Both impress, as do all the children who don’t put a foot wrong throughout and are more than a bit cute.

This is a big scale show, with plenty of cash spent on the set, costumes and, of course, the live band and it all adds up to a thoroughly captivating evening.

The Sound of Music is a classic and is in very safe hands here.

The show continues until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy