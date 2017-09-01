Swaffham hosts comedy play

Swaffham’s Tosh Theatre Community Theatre Group stages a hard-hitting new production from Thursday of next week for three nights.

One Day I’ll Fly Away by Janet Shaw is on at Stanley’s in Lynn Street, opposite the Horse and Groom.

This play is suitable for those 16 and over, due to its mature content.

The play is set in the day room, a halfway house for the elderly offering respite care for those with mobility problems.

Kylie is a 19-year-old who has been given 300 hours’ community service at the home. She meets embittered widow Nora, who has no time or compassion for people she finds inferior or lacking in morals or virtue.

Their relationship starts with mutual comic sarcasm and dislike but as the story unfolds it becomes clear that they are both walking down the same path of self-destruction.

The play is full of humour, pathos and sentimentality, leaving you not knowing whether to laugh or cry.

Throw in some missing false teeth and you have a play to savour.

Tickets are available from Vicky on 01760 336006 or at the Horse and Groom and the Old Art Shop. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8.