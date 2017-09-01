Westacre Theatre’s Two is one to watch

It’s just one evening in just one Northern pub at the start of what promises to be a typical night at the pumps for both landlord and landlady.

A dozen very diverse characters from the local community pull up a stool to give intimate insights into their colourful lives.

In this latest revival at the Westacre Theatre, the secrets divulged over a pint are innocently shared – and will surely take your breath away.

This is the scenario for the play with just two actors and called Two.

Originally performed in Bolton in 1989, this intensely dramatic production represents Lancastrian playwright Jim Cartwright at his absolute best.

Following persistent requests, actors Katherine Shaw and Matt Grist return to the Westacre stage with this much loved microcosm of working class life.

Allow yourselves to be drawn into the beer-stained world of the landlord and the landlady’s warmly inviting flirting and winking, which cleverly conceal the tragedy in their own relationship that will eventually emerge.

The success of these characterisations rests firmly on how the actors glide effortlessly in and out of these various lives when the swapping from bawdy humour to heart-wrenching melancholy will take you from uneasy chuckles to shocked silence within a few moments.

Westacre Theatre’s finely tuned production will lead you through a whole spectrum of human emotion which is above all supremely honest.

Opening on Friday, September 8, there are three opportunities to be sucked into this whirlwind evening where the world of the pub lays bare each human spirit in a hub of failed aspirations.

Booking to see these virtuoso performances is by visiting www.westacretheatre.com or by calling 01760 755800.