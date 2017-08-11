You’re invited to an Abba party in King’s Lynn

Calling all Abba fans. . . there is a treat for you heading to Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange next month.

Following a fantastic opening year in 2015, Waterloo - The Best of Abba Tribute Show returns in 2017 delighting audiences and bringing the “Abba Party” to venues up and down the country.

This truly phenomenal tribute show is presented by Sweeney Entertainments and is produced and directed by James Baker.

In 1974 the little-known Swedish pop group ABBA swept to superstardom with their Eurovision winning Waterloo, and four decades later the song and the band remain as popular as ever.

Waterloo looks back at the sensational rise to stardom of Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid and gives fans the opportunity to experience the thrill of a live ABBA show!

The unique ABBA sound is replicated with an incredible attention to detail by a full live cast and band – with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography.

The lyrics penned by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful, captivating harmony from the opening refrain to the final sing-along chorus of this spectacular tribute.

The show is on at the Corn Exchange on Friday, September 29, at 7.30pm.