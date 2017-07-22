Thornham Orchards to host nature event

There’s a joint wildlife event at Drove Orchards with the Norfolk Ornithologists’ Association (NOA) on Saturday, August 5.

The NOA will be teaming up with Drove Orchards at Thornham for ‘Go Wild at Drove’, celebrating local wildlife and offering visitors the chance to get up close and see the amazing variety of birds, insects and plants at Drove Orchards.

The Norfolk Ornithologists’ Association, whose base at Holme Bird Observatory lies just to the north west of Drove Orchards beside the coastal footpath between Thornham and Holme next the Sea, will be on site to bring close encounters with birds, moths, butterflies, and caterpillars.

Guided walks around the orchards and around the wildlife-rich areas of the farm will take place during the day – and there will be lots of information and activities available at the big barn.

This year will include the chance for visitors to be ‘ringed’ and find out some of the amazing journeys made by migrant birds that have visited Drove in recent years.

The event will run between 10am and 4pm, taking place in the big barn just behind the farm shop car parking area.

There will be indoor and outdoor displays, activities and goody bags for kids, and fun for all the family.

For more information, visit the NOA website at www.noa.org.uk and follow the Events link in the menu bar. See also the Drove Orchards website at www. droveorchards.com