Tickets on sale for King’s Lynn Literary Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the 29th King’s Lynn Fiction Festival which takes place over the weekend of March 10-12 in the historic surroundings of the town hall.

Prices remain unchanged from last year at £8.50 per event, with an all-weekend season pass being £37.50.

Tony Ellis, founder and chairman of the event, said: “You’re very welcome to book your tickets in advance to save the queue at the door.

“The festival brings writers of huge repute to the town, including Louis de Bernières (Captain Corelli’s Mandolin) and Booker shortlisted Carol Birch (Jamrach’s Menagerie) as well as other less well known writers, chosen as worthy of an introduction. Visitors to the festival can attend some or all of the readings and discussions, and also have the chance meet the authors in an informal, accessible atmosphere.”

Here is the list of writers at the Fiction Festival:

The award-winning Louis de Bernières lives in Norfolk and his latest novel, Blue Dog (2016) is the prequel to his 2002 novel, Red Dog and was selected as a Daily Telegraph Book of 2016.; Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (1994) won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best Novel,

Carol Birch returns to the festival to discuss her latest novel, Orphans of the Carnival which evokes the strange and thrilling world of the Victorian carnival.

Jemma Wayne is a playwright, journalist and novelist of multi-cultural issues and brings to the festival her remarkable latest novel, set across London and Israel, Chains of Sand.

Yvvette Edwards was last at the festival in 2012 and makes a welcome return with her new novel, The Mother. It tackles, with honesty and passion, the realities facing families that have lost children to knife crime.

Robert Edric is critically acclaimed as ‘the finest and most adventurous writer of historical fiction of his generation’.

Stephen Jarvis’s debut novel is Death and Mr Pickwick, a gloriously Dickensian journey through the story of the creation of Victorian publishing sensation, The Posthumous Papers of the Pickwick Club by ‘Boz’.

The distinguished poet, novelist and critic, John Lucas is Professor Emeritus at the Universities of Loughborough and Nottingham Trent. He is the author of many academic works, including studies of Dickens and Ivor Gurney, and has published seven books of his own poetry.

Rachel Hore and DJ Taylor, both writers from Norwich, are regular features at our festival and will read and discuss their latest books; The House On Bellevue Gardens and The New Book of Snobs, respectively

Mr Ellis adds: “You are welcome to join the organisers and writers for lunch on the Saturday and Sunday. It will be served at Riverside Restaurant on the Saturday and then at Rathskeller on Sunday; no need to book in – we take a head count at the morning session. Lunch will be around £12. Most events comprise two halves of 45 minutes with a 20 minute break - head straight to the bar and bookstall. Grab your diary and book us in for March 10-12.”

The festival will open on Friday 10th at 7.30pm, Robert Edric and John Lucas; Saturday at 11am, discussion chaired by Prof Lucas; Saturday at 3pm, Rachel Hore and Jemma Wayne in conversation with Chris West; Sunday at 11am, Carol Birch and Yvvette Edwards in conversation with Rachel Hore; Sunday at 3pm, Stephen Jarvis.