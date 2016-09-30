Search

Tickets on sale for Swaffham show to help charity

Three's Company: Seated is Irma Fowler, with Lesley Mardle (left) and Leah Spencer

Inspired by the song “Getting to Know You” from the musical The King and I, Three’s Company promise to make you laugh, think and wonder as they supply some fine afternoon entertainment in Swaffham.

