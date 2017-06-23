Tickets selling fast for King’s Lynn Festival

Just over three weeks before the 67th King’s Lynn Festival bursts into life, some events are very close to being sell-outs.

There are only a few tickets left for the BBC Concert Orchestra recording of Friday Night is Music Night which will be presented by BBC Radio 2 favourite Ken Bruce on July 26. The show will also feature exciting violin-playing brothers Vladimir and Anton.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, which will perform the closing concert on July 29 also featuring renowned cellist Raphael Wallfisch, are also proving a big draw.

Three more contrasting events – Blazin’ Fiddles, Scotland’s dynamic fiddle group who proved a bit hit on their first visit to Lynn four years ago, Passacaglia Duo who will present Travels with Telemann at All Saints’ Church, and a Festival Walk focussing on Georgian Lynn – are also set to be sell-outs.

The festival opens on Sunday, July 16, with the Best of British Brass featuring the award-winning Brighouse and Rastrick Band at the Corn Exchange followed the next day by a recital by festival vice-president, world-famous pianist Freddy Kempf.

The wide-ranging programme includes a much-lauded new show featuring Liverpool poet, Roger McGough, presenting a selection of poems set to music provided by Little Machine. Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy has described the show as “a wonderful way of delivering poetry”.

Another innovation for Lynn Festival will be the visit of the Demon Barbers whose performance will feature exciting young clog, sword and hip hop dancers in a live folk music and dance spectacular on July 28.

Two more events adding variety will be 4 Girls 4 Harps who will take their audience in St Nicholas’ Chapel on a musical journey round the world, and Tangomotion will feature virtuoso displays of traditional tango dance.

Call the box office at the Corn Exchange on 01553-764864 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk