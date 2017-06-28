Top conductor mentors Festival soloist

World-famous conductor Daniel Barenboim will influence a King’s Lynn Festival performance next month when a BBC Young Musician winner plays at a festival concert on July 19.

Ben Goldscheider, brass winner at last year’s BBC Young Musician of the Year, is studying at Barenboim’s academy in Berlin.

This week Barenboim is working with the 19-year-old from Hertfordshire as he prepares for his performance of Mozart’s Horn Concerto at Lynn Festival.

Goldscheider is being mentored by Barenboim who has invited the teenager to be guest principal horn with the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra which tours South America and Europe this summer.

The horn concerto will be performed with the European Union Chamber Orchestra at a concert also featuring King’s Lynn Festival Chorus at St Nicholas’ Chapel.

The chorus will reprise their inaugural performance of Mozart’s Great Mass in C in 1977 in the same venue as they mark their 40th anniversary.

EUCO will also play Haydn’s Symphony No 42 to complete the programme.

Call the box office at the Corn Exchange on 0553-764864 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk