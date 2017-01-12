Top soprano is special guest at King’s Lynn Music Society

Award-winning British soprano Raphaela Papadakis is the special guest at the next meeting of Lynn Music Society on Wednesday, January 18. She will give a recital of songs by Haydn, Schumann, Joseph Marx, Richard Strauss and Liszt, accompanied by James Cheung on piano.

The event starts at 7.30pm at Lynn Town Hall and is supported by the Countess of Munster Recital Scheme.

Visitors are welcome, £10 at the door, free to under 18s, those in full time education and those affiliated to FRMS; doors open at 7pm for coffee or tea.

Raphaela Papadakis made her professional operatic début at Garsington Opera in 2014, which was singled out by the Financial Times as the “most attractive solo performance” of the show.

A committed recitalist, and a Samling, IMA and City Music Foundation Artist, Raphaela made her song recital début at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2014 following an Artist Residency at the Banff Centre, Canada, and last summer was a Vocal Fellow at the Stean’s Music Institute at the Ravinia Festival in Chicago.

She is part of the Countess of Munster’s Recital Scheme, and a winner of the Making Music Philip and Dorothy Green Award for Young Concert Artists. Both schemes enable her to take her compelling performances to new audiences all over the UK.

Her many awards and prizes include first prize at the Mozart Competition, the Clonter Opera and Audience Prizes, the Maureen Lehane Vocal Award and the York Early Music Festival Prize at the London Handel Festival. She was also a semi-finalist at the Kathleen Ferrier Awards, the Royal Overseas League Competition and Das Lied International Song Competition.

Raphaela studied at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Her studies were generously supported by an Independent Opera Voice Fellowship, a Leverhulme Arts Scholarship, the Countess of Munster Musical Trust and JM Finn & Co. Before beginning her studies at the Guildhall School, Raphaela graduated with a first class degree in English Literature from Clare College, Cambridge.

James Cheung, recently featured as a ‘new face’ in the Telegraph, has worked with some of the most exciting artists today, notably the German baritone Christian Gerhaher, and has given performances throughout Europe and Asia.

He studied at the Royal Academy of Music and the Moscow Conservatoire.