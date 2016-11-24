Treasure trove of gifts at Creake Abbey festive fair

You can discover a treasure trove of Norfolk-inspired Christmas gifts at the Creake Abbey Christmas Gift Fair on Saturday.

Creake Abbey, situated three miles south of Burnham Market, will welcome over 45 stands offering high quality and fun Christmas gifts, beautiful decorations as well as delicious food and drink.

Open from 10am to 3pm, Christmas shoppers will have a wide range of present ideas including children’s clothing by Poppy & Hester, bathing products by Abahna; dog coats by Tuff Dogs Ltd; lampshades by The Harvest Hare; premium vodka by Wild Knight; original and practical denim smocks by SMOCK Norfolk, and much more.

This year the fair is joined by Henry Stephen, artist in metal, with his monumental horse sculpture (as seen recently in Holt’s Appleyard Courtyard) and, at the other end of the spectrum by Hazel Millington with her delicate fused glass art. Home furnishings by Polly Baker Textiles decorated with pheasants and foxes sit alongside stoneware ceramics by The Swaffham Potter.

Creake Abbey’s resident boutiques will also be full of winter goodies and the Food Hall will be taking orders for turkey, duck, goose and beef as well as from the huge range of cheeses on offer from resident World Cheese judge, Peter Bone.

Creake Abbey founder Diana Brocklebank Scott said: “Norfolk’s big skies and free spirit are the inspiration for many local artisans and producers and we are delighted to be welcoming our selection of the county’s finest talent and craftsmanship to this year’s Creake Abbey Christmas Gift Fair.”

There is free entrance and free parking, and the shops at Creake Abbey will remain open, as usual, until 4pm.