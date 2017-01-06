Trio of dance classics at Theatre Royal

Three of the world’s best-known ballets are set to provide winter entertainment at Norwich Theatre Royal. The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will present a trio of productions as they make a welcome return to the city, by public demand, as part of their 15th UK tour.

Their Norwich 2017 programme begins with Coppélia on Thursday, January 26, which is perfect for a first-time visit to see dance.

A scene from Coppelia

It tells the story of Franz, who finds himself falling in love with the doll in the title who is created by the eccentric toymaker Dr Coppelius. It is left to Franz’s sweetheart, Swanilda, to try to tempt him back, but how?

The following day, La Fille mal gardée takes to the stage and is renowned as one of the oldest ballets to be performed. The story follows a farm boy who attempts to woo a flirty farmer’s daughter while trying to avoid her mother. Recreated by Alexander Gorsky, it features maypole and clog dancing as well as the virtuoso pas de deux.

Completing the run will be the greatest romantic ballet of all time Swan Lake on Saturday,January 28, which has very limited ticket availability.

Tchaikovsky’s haunting and poignant score is the setting for this tale of doomed romance complete with stunning set-pieces in the opulent Palace ballroom and the moon-lit water which is home to the swans.

Since being formed in 1981, the company has built up a strong international reputation thanks to the quality of its dancers drawn from across Russia and a repertoire which mixes ballet favourites with new works.

Each piece is also performed to the live accompaniment of the Russian State Ballet Orchestra of Siberia.

Sergei Bobrov, who set up the company, said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences.

“Touring with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting. For me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life.”

Principal dancer Anna Fedosova is looking forward to being back in Norwich. She said: “I will be performing in all the ballets and my favourite is Swan Lake, because this is the most beautiful and the most elegant role for ballerina. Every little girl learning ballet dreams of dancing that role.”

Listing: Russian State Ballet of Siberia. Coppélia, Thursday, January 26 at 7.30pm. La Fille mal gardée, Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm. Swan Lake, Saturday, January 28, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £8-£36. Discounts for Over-60s, Under-18s, Groups and Friends. To book, call the box office on 01603 630000 or log on to www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk