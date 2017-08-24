True’s Talks tickets a big King’s Lynn catch

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is a heritage site and town museum which tells the fascinating story of Lynn’s fishing community, of the men, women and families of the Old North End.

Opened in 1991 due to the tireless efforts of Pat Midgley and others, it celebrated its silver jubilee in 2016.

Every Thursday at 1pm from September 28 to November 16 the Museum will be holding the 14th series of the popular True’s Talks.

Admission is free (although donations are welcome), but with ticket only as numbers are limited, so booking is essential. Tickets are available at the Museum from Tuesday.

The talks cover a variety of local history subjects from ‘Redevelopment, Archaeology and an English Historic Town: King’s Lynn 1945-70’, to ‘Round Church Towers of East Anglia’ and the fascinating ‘Sailors, Saints and Sinners: English Medieval Ship Graffiti’; by Matthew Champion, project director of The Norfolk Medieval Graffiti Survey.

Guest speakers will also be exploring the history of St Christopher’s Home, Hunstanton, as well as Sir Robert Walpole and Houghton Hall.

These talks are a must for anyone interested in local history. Dr Paul Richards, chairman of The North End Trust which runs the Museum, says: “True’s Talks have become known in the town and county as an exceptional addition to the local history calendar − please join us!”

The talks programme is part of a series of events connected with the Museum’s Pat Midgley Research Centre, which received Heritage Lottery Funding in 2015. Facilities for local and family history research include a reference library, archive rooms, a reading room and the town’s only sound archive.

For more information and the complete list of talks contact the Museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk.

Alternatively you can visit the Museum’s website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.