True’s Yard free open day for the over-60s

A free visit to True’s Yard Museum in Lynn is on offer to the over 60s next Wedneday, February 1, from 10am to 3pm.

They can explore the museum, watch several short films made by trustee and Northender Arthur Paynter on the history of the North End and Lynn and enjoy complimentary refreshments in the museum’s Georgian panelled traditional tearoom (a selection of tea/coffee and biscuits).

There will also be a historical object quiz and an opportunity to help identify some recently donated images to the Museum.

Visitors to this event can also view the Pat Midgley Research Centre and have the opportunity to contribute their own oral history or write memories of the local area into special memory books. For any more information or queries contact True’s Yard on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk

Or pop in on the day to the museum (which has good wheelchair access) on the corner of North Street and St Ann’s Street.