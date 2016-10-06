True’s Yard looks at ‘darker side’ of King’s Lynn

A new exhibition at True’s Yard Museum in Lynn opens on Friday at noon and it will run until the end of November.

Terrifying Tales and other Spooky Stories charts the darker side of Lynn’s past looking at the witch trials, the murders and mayhem which still leaves its marks on the town today.

And there are also some special events coming along later in the month:

Wednesday, October 26 – October Hallowe’en at True’s Yard with a family activity day entry £1 (Time Club Member free); drop in 10.30am-3pm.

Thursday, October 27 – Ghost Tour 6pm-7pm, entry £5 includes a free drink; tickets available from True’s Yard.

Saturday, October 29 –Ghost Hunt East Anglia will be holding a Paranormal Investigation, details and tickets available on their website http://ghosthunteastanglia.weebly.com/trues-yard-kings-lynn-29-10-16.html

If you would like any further information on any of these events you should call on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk

Throughout 2016 True’s Yard is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Museum opening. To celebrate there is a Silver Jubilee Appeal to secure the future and protect the past of this North End legacy.

For further details visit http://truesyard.co.uk/silver-jubilee-appeal/