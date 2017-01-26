TV star’s ‘good luck’ message to King’s Lynn Players

Call The Midwife and Coronation Street actress Annabelle Apsion has sent a “good luck” message to King’s Lynn Players ahead of their latest production, Goodnight Mr Tom.

She played the pivotal role of Mrs Beech in the TV adaptation of Goodnight Mr Tom which starred John Thaw.

The cast have started rehearsals for the play which will be staged at Lynn Arts Centre in March and they were thrilled to hear from Miss Apsion.

She said: “I would like to wish you every success with your production of goodnight Mr Tom. It is a timeless story beautifully told and I know it has a great impact on an audience whatever their age. In preparation for my role in the television version nearly every child I met told me it was their favourite book.

“I wish you the greatest of luck as a company - every single person is important - and contributes to the whole.”

Director Sharon Fox added: “We all have fond memories of the TV version of this classic tale, Goodnight Mister Tom.

“It tells the heart warming tale of a young and neglected boy, William Beech, who is evacuated from London during the blitz to peaceful Dorset, where he is housed with a somewhat reluctant and reclusive Mister Tom.

“Their developing father son relationship and growing bond inspires both them and all around them, and they face many challenges along the way.”

Tickets are already selling fast for the show which will be staged at the Arts Centre from Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are on sale from www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or 01553 764864 at £10 each or family ticket (two adults, two children) £35. Call the box office to enquire about special rates for groups.