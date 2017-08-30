U3A members will be making music for Heritage Day in King’s Lynn

U3A Madrigal and Recorder Groups will be entertaining Heritage Day visitors on Sunday, September 10, in Hanse House and the Town Hall.

They will be performing twice in the Georgian Room, Hanse House at 11am to noon and then from 2pm until 3pm. They will be present in the Town Hall from 1pm to 1.30pm. Their programme consists of mainly 16th and 17th century music and they are directed by fellow U3A member Mrs Ann Higgins.

The Madrigal and Recorder Groups were formed quite recently and have joined together especially for Heritage Day.