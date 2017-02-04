Vancouver Quarter workshop ahead of Valentine’s Day

Children and adults are being encouraged to visit the Vancouver Quarter in King’s Lynn town centre and make a card and rose for a loved one ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The free workshop will be situated in the former Calendar Club unit next to Costa Coffee and opposite Wilkinson on New Conduit Street and runs from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, February 11.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said this is the second time the shopping centre has put on a free Valentine’s Day workshop, after last year’s event proved popular with families

She added: “This activity is another free event and while it is designed to bring some fun to the town centre, it’ll also give parents a free activity to do with their children while also supporting the town centre.”