Vienna Festival Ballet double bill at Hunstanton Princess Theatre

An original production of the timeless fairy-tale Snow White will be performed by the Vienna Festival Ballet at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday.

Based on the traditional Brothers’ Grimm story, Snow White’s journey through a magical world of hip-hopping dwarves, an enchanted mirror and a poisoned apple, in pursuit of her Prince Charming will dazzle the whole family.

Founded in 1980, the Vienna Festival Ballet is on a nationwide tour and the Hunstanton show on Sunday is at 5pm.

There will be a second visit to Hunstanton by the Vienna Festival Ballet next month, when they return to perform The Nutcracker on Sunday, November 20, also at 5pm.

Tickets for both performances are £20 adult, £15 children or £60 family. Call the box office on 01485 532252 to book or visit www.princess hunstanton.co.uk.