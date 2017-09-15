Walsingham recital tomorrow

The acclaimed French musician, Othar Chedlivili, titular organist of Montpellier Cathedral, in the south of France, is giving a free recital on Saturday in Walsingham.

Othar will peform on the magnificent Cedric Arnold, Williamson and Hyatt Organ in Little Walsingham Parish Church at 3pm.

He will play works by, amongst others, Vincent Lübeck, Henry Purcell, J S Bach and Louis Vierne.

Monsieur Chedlivili has been organist at Montpellier Cathedral since 1992. A former teacher at the University of Montpellier, he gives recitals in France and abroad.

Since 1987 he has been artistic director of Saisons de Musique Sacrée at Montpellier Cathedral at which some of the greatest French and foreign organists perform each year.

Halfway through his recital on Saturday, there will be an interval at which there may be an opportunity for members of the audience to meet Monsieur Chedlivili over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Peter Macken, organist and director of music at St Mary’s Church, Little Walsingham, said : “It will be a singular honour for Walsingham to hear such a renowned organist in concert, and I am very much looking forward to welcoming Othar to North Norfolk.”