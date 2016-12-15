Wanted - your spare hockey sticks for The Mikado

An appeal has gone out to Lynn News readers for a number of hockey sticks – which will be used in a production of The Mikado next February by West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society.

Bill Vyse, for the society, said: “The cast includes a chorus of schoolgirls – a ‘Train of Little Ladies’ – for whom we need a number of hockey sticks, preferably Unihoc. Can readers help with the loan of these, both for rehearsal and performance? They do not need to be beautiful, indeed the more worn the better.”

If you can help, then contact Bill Vyse on 01553 631820 or at william.vyse064@btinternet.com or the secretary at secwngs@gmail.com

Music rehearsals for The Mikado have been taking place at North Wootton Village Hall under the baton of musical director Michael Hankinson. The new director, Pat O’Connell, has now taken up his position and is working on the floor rehearsals.

The production of The Mikado takes place in early February at the Arts Centre. It will be a traditional production with a modern twist.

Once again, the G&S group is grateful to local businesses who are sponsoring the society and who will also be supporting well-known charities during the show: Fentons Insurance Solution sponsoring Tapping House; Hayes & Storr sponsoring Age UK; Hayhow & Co sponsoring Macmillan Nurses; The Mortgage Bureau sponsoring the Alzheimer’s Society; Pil Membranes sponsoring East Anglian Air Ambulance.