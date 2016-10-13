Watlington Players prepare for “a challenging show”

Next production by the Watlington Players is the play Noises Off by Michael Frayn, which will be staged later this month.

Directed by Penny Cooke, this hilarious farce follows a group of actors performing the play Nothing On (a farce featuring sardines, girls in underwear, mistaken identities, trousers falling down, and many, many doors).

Structured in three acts, the play’s first act introduces the cast and crew of Nothing On.

The night before opening, the actors are struggling to get their entrances, their exits, and innumerable plates of sardines in the right place at the right time.

The late hour and increasing tensions begin to reveal the fraught interpersonal relationships between the characters.

The first act leaves you wondering: will they get it right before opening night?

Featuring a revolving set in the second act, we see all the drama unfold backstage during one of their performances.

Missed entrances and relationship drama unfold as they still try to perform.

Tensions run high in the final act. Mishap after mishap piles up as the characters attempt to untangle their disastrous final performance.

Not only featuring a cast of unforgettable characters, the set is also a vital part of the performance, featuring six doors, a window, four sets of stairs, multiple levels; all with the ability to turn 180 degrees.

This challenging show is being performed in honour of the Players’ 40th anniversary and is also produced in memory of Chip Carpenter, a founding member and stalwart of the society who died this year.

The show opens at Watlington Village Hall on Thursday, October 27, and continues on Friday and Saturday, October 28-29, nightly at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and to book visit www.watlingtonplayers.com or call 0845 052 9645. To view more images or find out more information, visit the Facebook page.