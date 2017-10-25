Watlington Players tackle classic Arthur Miller drama The Crucible

Watlington Players are back this week with classic haunting drama fare in The Crucible.

The play revolves around the small-town of Salem, Massachusetts, where 17-year old, Abigail Williams, and a small group of other girls hold the town hostage by charging those who oppose them with witchcraft, resulting in tragedy and strife, fear and loathing, paranoia and panic.

Williams eventually turns her sights towards the wife of John Proctor − a farmer with whom she previously had a romantic dalliance. The whole town of Salem anxiously waits to see if theirs will be the next name called out as having ‘danced with the Devil’.

The Crucible, a Tony Award winner, was written in the 1950s by world-renowned American playwright Arthur Miller as an allegory for the prosecution of supposed communists by the American government. This would fittingly (and tragically) include Miller himself in 1956.

The Crucible is being directed by Ian Gooda, who says: “If you take a look at headlines from around the globe, we find reports of dissenters being attacked as ‘fake news’ or listed as enemies for simply voicing a contrarian viewpoint.

“This causes a sobering concern that we haven’t progressed that far from the metaphorical witch trials of supposed communists in the 1950s, or the literal trials of supposed witches in Salem, Massachusetts, in the 1690s.

“However, regarding the play, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more talented ensemble cast in any show this season. This is a powerful play that you will regret missing this Halloween season.”

The show takes place at Watlington Village Hall from Thursday, October 26 to Saturday, October 28 (7.30pm nightly). Tickets are £8 and can be booked online from www.watlingtonplayers.com; if you wish to pay with cash or cheque, the box office can be called between 6-7pm on 0845 052 9645.

Upcoming shows include The Wizard of Oz, a family panto-esque show, in January; and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in June.