Watlington Players to stage New Year panto

If you want a fun-filled pantomime start to the New Year then Watlington Players have the answer. They are staging a hilarious version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – written by James Barry – and directed by Georgia Smith – at the village hall from January 5-7.

Megan Abbott for the Players said: “This hilarious show follows Snow White as she meets the man of her dreams, the dashing Prince Valiant, who is unfortunately betrothed to her stepmother, the evil Queen Evilynn.

“The show also features the castle cook, Clarissa, and her inept bumblesome son, Muddles, who just so happens to have his eye set on Snow White as well. Throw in a back-chatting Magic Mirror and the titular seven dwarfs and you’ve got an excellent night for the whole family.

“Whether you’re looking for silly laughs, a sprinkling of jokes for the mums and dads, wonderful songs, or fancy footwork in the dance sequences, you’ll certainly find what you’re looking for at the Watlington Village Hall this January. Oh yes you will!

“Our production this year continues our fundraising commitment to Cancer Research UK. There will be an opportunity for the audience to partner with the Watlington Players towards this unquestionably worthy cause.”

Snow White opens on Thursday, January 5th and continues nightly at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday 6th and 7th; there is also a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday. To book tickets visit www.watlingtonplayers.com to pay by card, or call 0845 052 9645 to buy with cash or cheque (if your call is not answered leave a message).