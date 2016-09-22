Watlington WI monthly cafe opens with new name

Watlington WI’s monthly cafe has been renamed The Rainbow Cafe – and restarts this Friday (September 23rd).

It will be held monthly (on the fourth Friday of the month) from 9.30am to 12noon.

There is waitress service and the WI team will be serving tea, coffee and a range of delicious cakes – well would you expect anything less!

Also on the menu will be freshly baked scones and sausage rolls straight from the oven.

The cafe manager, Jacqui Stilgoe, has had extensive catering experience in hotel restaurants and running her own mobile catering business, which was recommended by commercial drivers on The Terry Wogan Show on Radio 2.

She has been keen to extend the range of the cafe for some time and this has now been made possible with the installation of a new kitchen at the village hall. She also plans to make further additions to the menu in the coming months.

Additionally, the cafe will host other attractions and today’s launch will be supporting the Macmillan Unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth II Hospital. To further boost the money raised, there will be a produce stall and a “new to you” book stall.

There are talks under way to include a country market where produce and crafts can be sold by local contributors.

The WI say the aim is to provide a social meeting place for everyone young and old, male and female ...all are very welcome.

Future dates for the cafe are: October 28; November 25 (countdown to Christmas) and December 16.