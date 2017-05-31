West Lexham to host Hannah’s musical retreat

She has worked with everyone from Take That’s Gary Barlow to Disney, but now choral conductor and singerHannah Brine is heading to West Norfolk.

She is holding a Making Music retreat at West Lexham Manor from September 7-10 which will be teaching a variety of musical styles in a succession of workshops.

Hannah Brine

Participants will immerse themselves in harmony singing whilst meeting new friends from across the UK, enjoying beautiful surroundings and eating delicious home-from-home food.

Local singers can expect to learn a variety of styles of music in three and four part harmony, from folk and classical to pop and jazz, as well as looking at vocal technique.

Alongside workshops led by Hannah – who writes and records using the performance name Hannah Magenta–singers will enjoy extra sessions led by Patrick Barrett.

Retreat leader Hannah, who currently directs two high-quality community choirs in the heart of London – the Kensington and the Victoria Park Singers – and most recently lead choirs for the Royal Variety Performance and Olivier Awards 2017, said: ‘I am so looking forward to the retreat this year.

“West Lexham is a beautiful setting to sing in and I can’t wait to bring together singers from all around the country to make music together.

“This is my sixth retreat – but my first in Norfolk – it would be wonderful if lots of singers from the local community can join us.”

All singers are welcome and participants do not need to be able to read music to enjoy the event.

Singers on the retreat range in age from late 20’s to 70-plus.

Dorinda, one of the participants on the singing retreat last year, said: “The one thing the weekend gave me was confidence ... it’s probably one of the very best things I’ve ever done.”

Anyone interested in coming along can e-mail Hannah@hannahbrine.co.uk or visit http://singingretreatwestlexham.bpt.me