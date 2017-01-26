West Norfolk G&S Society to stage The Mikado

In Japan, the Mikado has decreed that “All who flirted, leered or winked, unless connubially linked, should forthwith be beheaded”.

This has caused consternation throughout the land, as the Lord High Executioner, the Lord High-Everything-Else, the nobles and a bevy of schoolgirls attempt to nullify this law.

Will Yum-Yum, Pitti-Sing and Peep-Bo catch up with the wandering minstrel who played second trombone in the Town Band? Will the Mikado’s son, Nanki-Poo, escape the clutches of Katisha, an elderly lady of the court? Will the Mikado accept the logic of those who tried to carry out his wishes? Will the executioner have to wield his axe?

Peep-Bo (Su Widd), Yum-Yum (Sharon Cutworth), Nanki-Poo (Lawrence Thackeray), Katie Griffin and Pitti-Sing (Freya Brunton)

The West Norfolk G&S Society’s production of “The Mikado”, perhaps Gilbert and Sullivan’s best-loved comic opera, will answer these and other difficulties placed in their way at Lynn Arts Centre next week.

Richard Abel, fresh from playing Captain Mainwaring in “Dad’s Army”, joins the Society in the title role, while another newcomer is Lawrence Thackeray, taking the part of Nanki-Poo. New also to the Society is experienced director Pat O’Connell.

Two married couples are in the cast as well as a mother and daughter. Family members of the cast are also busy backstage and at the front of the house.

With the support of patrons and audiences, almost £9,500 has been raised for charities over the last three productions and links are in place for this to continue, with the Society continuing to support the use of the Arts Centre as a working theatre.

Ko-Ko John Torr), Pish-Tush (Andy Hiles) and Pooh-Bah (Andy Masterson)

This production of The Mikado opens on Wednesday, February 1, and continues nightly at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; there is also a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, February 4. To book tickets, call the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864.