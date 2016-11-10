West Norfolk Gig Guide: Friday 11th to Thursday 17th

To have your gig included, please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

FRIDAY 11

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 DNA

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 ON THE LEVEL

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 THE BONZO DOG DOO-DAH BAND

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 RETRO ROCKETS

Heacham Social Club 01485 570776 JESSIE’S GHOST

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 MIND THE GAP

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 12

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 DEAD HORSE

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 THE DEPS

Bell Inn, Denver 01366 382173 MIND THE GAP

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £8 DUSTBOWL / PURPLE JIMI

Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 GRAHAM McGROTTY

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 VEX

Jolly Brewers, Shouldham 01366 348134 SIDEWALK

Lynn Arms, Syderstone 01485 578446, 8pm STONE PONY

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 RED ZEBRA

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 PAUL COPESTAKE

Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 ROY RAVEN & THE WPs

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 OLD HAT

SUNDAY 13

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 3-6pm Folk in the bar with GARY

Gt Massingham Social Club 07780 977301, 7pm, West Norfolk Radio live show Cambridge Americana featuring DANIEL NESTLERODE + support

Runcton Holme Social Club 01366 811552, 1-5pm Country jam session

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

TUESDAY 15

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DOGWOOD

WEDNESDAY 16

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 AFTER HOURS

THURSDAY 17

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565 DONNA WYLDE

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

OTHER EVENTS

Downham Market Swing Orchestra will be playing at a charity presentation dance at the Downham Club in Paradise Road next Friday, November 18, from 7.30-10pm. Tickets are just £2, members free; call on 01366 382246 / 388839. During the evening a £500 cheque will be presented to the Silverdale Day Centre. Looking further ahead, the Swing Orchestra’s Christmas show is on Saturday, December 3, at Downham Methodist Church, and on that occasion a £500 cheque will be presented to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. The orchestra has raised the money from it’s many concerts and events this year.

A barn dance is being held at South Wootton Village Hall next Friday, November 18, from 7.30pm. This is being hosted by local community group Wine on Wednesday (WOW) with dancing to Bishy Barnabeat and proceeds going to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Tickets are £15, with a light buffet supper before dancing, bring your own drink. Call on 07803 169436 for tickets or more info.

Sean Moyses is taking his “Banjo Show” – on his birthday – to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech on Friday, 7.30pm. He first performed there back in the 1980s and describes it as “a special venue, intimate and friendly”. For ticket details call Angles on 01945 474447.