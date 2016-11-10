West Norfolk Gig Guide: Friday 11th to Thursday 17th

To have your gig included, please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk
FRIDAY 11
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 DNA
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 ON THE LEVEL
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 THE BONZO DOG DOO-DAH BAND
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 RETRO ROCKETS
Heacham Social Club 01485 570776 JESSIE’S GHOST
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke
Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 MIND THE GAP
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
SATURDAY 12
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 DEAD HORSE
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 THE DEPS
Bell Inn, Denver 01366 382173 MIND THE GAP
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £8 DUSTBOWL / PURPLE JIMI
Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 GRAHAM McGROTTY
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 VEX
Jolly Brewers, Shouldham 01366 348134 SIDEWALK
Lynn Arms, Syderstone 01485 578446, 8pm STONE PONY
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 RED ZEBRA
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 PAUL COPESTAKE
Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 ROY RAVEN & THE WPs
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 OLD HAT
SUNDAY 13
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 3-6pm Folk in the bar with GARY
Gt Massingham Social Club 07780 977301, 7pm, West Norfolk Radio live show Cambridge Americana featuring DANIEL NESTLERODE + support
Runcton Holme Social Club 01366 811552, 1-5pm Country jam session
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
TUESDAY 15
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DOGWOOD
WEDNESDAY 16
Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 AFTER HOURS
THURSDAY 17
Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565 DONNA WYLDE
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
OTHER EVENTS
Downham Market Swing Orchestra will be playing at a charity presentation dance at the Downham Club in Paradise Road next Friday, November 18, from 7.30-10pm. Tickets are just £2, members free; call on 01366 382246 / 388839. During the evening a £500 cheque will be presented to the Silverdale Day Centre. Looking further ahead, the Swing Orchestra’s Christmas show is on Saturday, December 3, at Downham Methodist Church, and on that occasion a £500 cheque will be presented to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. The orchestra has raised the money from it’s many concerts and events this year.
A barn dance is being held at South Wootton Village Hall next Friday, November 18, from 7.30pm. This is being hosted by local community group Wine on Wednesday (WOW) with dancing to Bishy Barnabeat and proceeds going to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Tickets are £15, with a light buffet supper before dancing, bring your own drink. Call on 07803 169436 for tickets or more info.
Sean Moyses is taking his “Banjo Show” – on his birthday – to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech on Friday, 7.30pm. He first performed there back in the 1980s and describes it as “a special venue, intimate and friendly”. For ticket details call Angles on 01945 474447.