West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 13th to Thursday 19th

FRIDAY 13
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 HUSH
Fox & Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 WILDWOOD
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 TAKE AIM
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
SATURDAY 14
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 THE WHISTLERS
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 8pm, tickets £5 EGYPT
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 MEAN-EYED CATS
Lord Napier, King’s Lynn 07525 924496 MISCHIEF
Lynn Arms, Syderstone 01485 578446 SAMPHIRE
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 HI DEFINITION
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 BUDGIE
The Winch, West Winch 01553 782952 THE GLAMTASTICS Glam Rock tribute band
Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, 7.30pm, tickets £2, King’s Lynn Soul Club with Northern Soul and Tamla Motown
SUNDAY 15
Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm FORTY FIVER
Massingham Social Club 077809 77301, 7.30pm West Norfolk Radio live broadcast featuring THE TILDENS
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 7pm Karaoke
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
TUESDAY 17
Fox & Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 BLUES SITUATION
THURSDAY 19
Lynn Arms, Syderstone 01485 578446, 7.45pm Open acoustic night
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
STONE PONY NEWS
West Norfolk group Stone Pony have a new bass player in the band, with Maddy Holland taking over from Alex Whyman. Andy Graham writes: “Alex has amicably left although I am sure he will dep for us on occasions in the future. I taught Maddy along with her older brother Joe and they were two thirds of Genuine Fake who were very popular on the local circuit. She is in Flint Moore as well who are an excellent own-material band. Maddy is a musician with great flair and feel and I am really pleased the way she has been settling in the deliberately quite musically chaotic world of Stone Pony.” Stone Pony will be playing two gigs at the Kreuz and Post Hotel in Grindelwald, Switzerland, next week.