West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 16th to Thursday 22nd

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

FRIDAY 16

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 BETTY SWALLOCKS

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 BACKSTREET

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 FREE AT LAST

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 HUSH

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm JAMIE THURSTON

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983

SATURDAY 17

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 WALKWAY

Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 MISCHIEF

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 THE STROLLERS

Lord Napier, King’s Lynn 07525924496, 8pm Karaoke

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 KENNY & THE MOTIVES

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 PAUL ROSSI

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735 MICK

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, 7pm tickets £5 Party with the Pogs charity gig featuring ARIA’S ECHO / THE STEREOTYPES / THE BUCCANEERS / CHEST OF POGS

SUNDAY 18

Downham Market Club 01366 382246, 10am-10pm Twelve Bands of Christmas charity show with MAMMAL NOT FISH / YOU & I / SIMON BENEFER / KOLIN DURIER / CRYSSIS / SACRED NATIONS / AMONG THE CITIZENS / GEORGIA SHACKLETON TRIO / PIRATE JOE / KINGDOM KEYS / YOUTH KILLED IT / BEAR CLUB

Massingham Social Club 077809 77301, 7.30pm West Norfolk Radio live broadcast featuring THE MOJO PREACHERS / TOM MALACHOWSKI

King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 7pm Acoustic folk night

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

TUESDAY 20

Black Horse, Castle Rising 01553 631225, 7.45pm Christmas acoustic session

THURSDAY 22

Live and Let Live, King’s Lynn 01553 764990 Live music

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD

FRIDAY: Ox and Plough, Old Buckenham 01953 860556 STONE PONY

CHRISTMAS CEILIDH

An evening of live music, dancing and general merry-making is promised at a Christmas Ceilidh at Swaffham Community Centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm. It’s being held to raise funds for Family Action’s ESCAPE Project, which supports vulnerable adults to develop skills, spend time outdoors and socialise. Music will be provided by local band The Hobblers withcaller Lloyd Bailey. There will be a licensed bar and you are welcome to bring your own food. Tickets are £5 and available from the Family Action office or the Iceni office at Swaffham’s Community Centre; for any further information contact Katy Fullilove on 01760 720302 or email katy.fullilove@family-action.org.uk

SOUL & MOTOWN

Soul and Motown fans have a choice of events over Christmas and the New Year period. First off there will be nine hours of Northern Soul and Motown classics at the Braza Club in Elm Road, March, on Tuesday, December 27, with the doors opening at 3.30pm; advance tickets £8 from the club and the Music Box at Wisbech or £10 on the door.

If you want to see in the New Year head down to Lynn Walks stadium on December 31 for a charity Soul Party Night, with all profits going to Red Wellies. Tickets £10 in advance only from Gordon Chilvers on 07836 630564.

And finally at Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 28, from 8pm Gordon and the King’s Lynn No 1 Soul Club have a charity disco night which will feature Angelo Starr and The Team. Tickets £15 and all profits to Reach for a Star. Call Gordon for more info.