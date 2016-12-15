West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 16th to Thursday 22nd

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk
FRIDAY 16
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 BETTY SWALLOCKS
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 BACKSTREET
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 FREE AT LAST
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 HUSH
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm JAMIE THURSTON
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983
SATURDAY 17
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 WALKWAY
Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 MISCHIEF
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 THE STROLLERS
Lord Napier, King’s Lynn 07525924496, 8pm Karaoke
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 KENNY & THE MOTIVES
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 PAUL ROSSI
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735 MICK
Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, 7pm tickets £5 Party with the Pogs charity gig featuring ARIA’S ECHO / THE STEREOTYPES / THE BUCCANEERS / CHEST OF POGS
SUNDAY 18
Downham Market Club 01366 382246, 10am-10pm Twelve Bands of Christmas charity show with MAMMAL NOT FISH / YOU & I / SIMON BENEFER / KOLIN DURIER / CRYSSIS / SACRED NATIONS / AMONG THE CITIZENS / GEORGIA SHACKLETON TRIO / PIRATE JOE / KINGDOM KEYS / YOUTH KILLED IT / BEAR CLUB
Massingham Social Club 077809 77301, 7.30pm West Norfolk Radio live broadcast featuring THE MOJO PREACHERS / TOM MALACHOWSKI
King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 7pm Acoustic folk night
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
TUESDAY 20
Black Horse, Castle Rising 01553 631225, 7.45pm Christmas acoustic session
THURSDAY 22
Live and Let Live, King’s Lynn 01553 764990 Live music
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD
FRIDAY: Ox and Plough, Old Buckenham 01953 860556 STONE PONY
CHRISTMAS CEILIDH
An evening of live music, dancing and general merry-making is promised at a Christmas Ceilidh at Swaffham Community Centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm. It’s being held to raise funds for Family Action’s ESCAPE Project, which supports vulnerable adults to develop skills, spend time outdoors and socialise. Music will be provided by local band The Hobblers withcaller Lloyd Bailey. There will be a licensed bar and you are welcome to bring your own food. Tickets are £5 and available from the Family Action office or the Iceni office at Swaffham’s Community Centre; for any further information contact Katy Fullilove on 01760 720302 or email katy.fullilove@family-action.org.uk
SOUL & MOTOWN
Soul and Motown fans have a choice of events over Christmas and the New Year period. First off there will be nine hours of Northern Soul and Motown classics at the Braza Club in Elm Road, March, on Tuesday, December 27, with the doors opening at 3.30pm; advance tickets £8 from the club and the Music Box at Wisbech or £10 on the door.
If you want to see in the New Year head down to Lynn Walks stadium on December 31 for a charity Soul Party Night, with all profits going to Red Wellies. Tickets £10 in advance only from Gordon Chilvers on 07836 630564.
And finally at Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 28, from 8pm Gordon and the King’s Lynn No 1 Soul Club have a charity disco night which will feature Angelo Starr and The Team. Tickets £15 and all profits to Reach for a Star. Call Gordon for more info.