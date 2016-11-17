West Norfolk Gig Guide: Friday 18th to Thursday 24th

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

FRIDAY 18

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 THE FOOLISH

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £10 PAT McMANUS BAND

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 BLACK DOGS

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 Northern Soul / Motown / Funk / Ska

Stuart House Hotel, King’s Lynn 01553 772169 BACK PAGES

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 19

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 MY WAY Karaoke

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 ODD MAN OUT

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £5 LOOKING FOR MANG0

Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 SAMPHIRE

Dersingham Social Club 01485 543380 THE STYLOTONES

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 PRETTY YOUNG

Ingoldisthorpe Social Club 01485 541583, 8pm WADDO

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 811552 KENNY & THE MOTIVES

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 SHAKE, RATTLE & ROLL

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 FLINGEL BLUNT

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, 7.30pm VANILLA POD / DIRTY KIRST / LIGHTSCAPE / VULPES

SUNDAY 20

Downham Market Club 01366 382246, 5.30pm KINGDOM KEYS / LIGHTSCAPE / FRANKO FRAIZE / AMONG THE CITIZENS

King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 7pm Acoustic folk night

Pentney Bowls Club 01553 810771, 6pm, tickets £10 DEREK RUSSELL Elvis charity team concert (see below)

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107, 5pm Irish band RUFF ‘N’ READY

TUESDAY 22

Black Horse, Castle Rising, 01553 631225, 7.45pm Acoustic night

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 CHICAGO

WEDNESDAY 23

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 UNCALLED 4

THURSDAY 24

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD

FRIDAY: Fat Cat Brewery Tap, Norwich 01603 413153 STONE PONY

SATURDAY: The Unicorn, Aylsham 01263 732814 STONE PONY TRIO

JAZZ NIGHTS

The final two events in the JBGB Sizzling Hot Autumn Fridays at The Hoste, in Burnham Market take place soon with food and music for partying and dancing the night away. Next Friday, November 25, Dixie Mix are on the bill, having played at The Hoste of Jazz several times to sell out, wildly enthusiastic audiences.

DixieMix have built a justified reputation as the hottest traditional jazz bands in the East of England. Their standing is enhanced by their selection to support Rod Stewart on his 2014 UK tour and by their appearance on the final Saturday of the 2015 London Jazz Festival. The all-inclusive meal and music ticket is £55pp, booked in advance at The Hoste box office on 01328 738777.

Looking ahead, Jazz At The Movies will provide an evening of swinging Christmas music on Friday, December 9.

‘ELVIS’ CHARITY CONCERT

So you want that experience of an Elvis concert at Vegas? You don’t have to go any further than Pentney Bowls Club on Sunday, from 6pm, when Derek Russell headlines the charity show with support coming from Something Else and comedian Nigel Boy Syer. This show is fundraising towards a specialised wheelchair for Hunstanton teenager Eboni Bunn. Tickets are £10, call on 01553 810771 for further details.