West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 21st to Thursday 27th

FRIDAY 21

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 RED ZEBRA

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 TO THE LAST

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £10 BEN POOLE

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 WILDWOOD

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 22

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 FORTY FIVER

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 ON THE LEVEL

Live and Let Live, Downham 01366 383933 SIDEWALK

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 HUSH

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565 POLARIS

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 FLASHBACK

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 THE CAVERNERS

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 THE BUSINESS

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983 A.N.ROADSHOW

SUNDAY 23

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 7pm, tickets £10 TRAVIS MOONCHILD HADDIX with DAVE THOMAS BAND

Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm LIZZY ON THE LOOSE

Gt Massingham Social Club 01485 520588, 7pm West Norfolk Radio live broadcast with ED & LAURA / THE A13 ALL STARS

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107

TUESDAY 25

Black Horse, Castle Rising 01553 631225, 7.45pm Acoustic night

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 KENO KINGS

THURSDAY 27

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD

FRIDAY: Charter’s Bar, Peterborough 01733 315700 STONE PONY

Octavia’s Café, Wisbech 01945 429300, 7.30pm THE WISBECH BUSKERS

SUNDAY: Stevenage Blues Club 01438 351034 STONE PONY

SPECIAL EVENTS

Travis Moonchild Haddix, a bluesman all the way from Cleveland, Ohio, across the pond, is visiting Norfolk for a first time on Sunday to play a blues show at Blakeney Harbour Room, backed by the Dave Thomas Band. Tickets are £10 and the gig starts at 7pm.

For further information call on 01263 741666 or visit www.blakeneyharbourroom.co.uk

The Wisbech Buskers are to play at the After Hours Live stage in Octavia’s Cafe, Wisbech on Friday. Doors open at 7pm, entry is free, and the music starts at 7.30pm. Octavia’s Cafe is operated by The Ferry Project, a charity helping those who are homeless in the community. To find out more about their work visit www.ferryproject.org.uk

There is a family-friendly drumming workshop being held at St James Pool in Lynn on Saturday, October 29, led by Anna Mudeka and Mbira Player. The family sessions are 12-1pm and 2-3pm, followed by asn adults only session from 3.30-4.30pm.