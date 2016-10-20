West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 21st to Thursday 27th

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk
FRIDAY 21
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 RED ZEBRA
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 TO THE LAST
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £10 BEN POOLE
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 WILDWOOD
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
SATURDAY 22
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 FORTY FIVER
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 ON THE LEVEL
Live and Let Live, Downham 01366 383933 SIDEWALK
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 HUSH
Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565 POLARIS
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 FLASHBACK
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 THE CAVERNERS
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 THE BUSINESS
Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983 A.N.ROADSHOW
SUNDAY 23
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 7pm, tickets £10 TRAVIS MOONCHILD HADDIX with DAVE THOMAS BAND
Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm LIZZY ON THE LOOSE
Gt Massingham Social Club 01485 520588, 7pm West Norfolk Radio live broadcast with ED & LAURA / THE A13 ALL STARS
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107
TUESDAY 25
Black Horse, Castle Rising 01553 631225, 7.45pm Acoustic night
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 KENO KINGS
THURSDAY 27
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD
FRIDAY: Charter’s Bar, Peterborough 01733 315700 STONE PONY
Octavia’s Café, Wisbech 01945 429300, 7.30pm THE WISBECH BUSKERS
SUNDAY: Stevenage Blues Club 01438 351034 STONE PONY
SPECIAL EVENTS
Travis Moonchild Haddix, a bluesman all the way from Cleveland, Ohio, across the pond, is visiting Norfolk for a first time on Sunday to play a blues show at Blakeney Harbour Room, backed by the Dave Thomas Band. Tickets are £10 and the gig starts at 7pm.
For further information call on 01263 741666 or visit www.blakeneyharbourroom.co.uk
The Wisbech Buskers are to play at the After Hours Live stage in Octavia’s Cafe, Wisbech on Friday. Doors open at 7pm, entry is free, and the music starts at 7.30pm. Octavia’s Cafe is operated by The Ferry Project, a charity helping those who are homeless in the community. To find out more about their work visit www.ferryproject.org.uk
There is a family-friendly drumming workshop being held at St James Pool in Lynn on Saturday, October 29, led by Anna Mudeka and Mbira Player. The family sessions are 12-1pm and 2-3pm, followed by asn adults only session from 3.30-4.30pm.