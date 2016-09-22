West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 23rd to Thursday 29th

To have your gigs included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

FRIDAY 23

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 AFTER HOURS

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 WHOLE LOTTA HAIR

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 STEVIE NIMMO TRIO

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 HUSH

Lattice House, King’s Lynn 01553 769585, 8pm 4-PLAY

London Porterhouse, King’s Lynn 01553 766307, 8pm CLAIRE

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 CHEST OF POGS

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 TONY BRYANT

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 24

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 ROYAL MONSTER

Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047 GRAHAM McGROTTY

Deer’s Leap, King’s Lynn 01553 671919, 8pm SOUL TRAIN

Denver Village Hall 01366 383862, 8pm, tickets £7 from Denver shop KENNY & THE MOTIVES

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 STONE PONY

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 GOZ UNPLUGGED

Swaffham Assembly Rooms 01366 328648, 7.30pm BARRY TYLER’S ORIGINAL DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND (see below)

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 DREAM STREET

Wash and Tope, Hunstanton 01485 532250, 2-4pm and 7-10pm Hunny Folk Festival LIAM JARY / FRIED PIRATES / IAN LASCELLES / THE TILDENS

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 THE STROLLERS

SUNDAY 25

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 7pm Folk night

Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047, 8pm High Energy karaoke with Mark Preston

London Porterhouse, King’s Lynn 01553 766307, 4-7pm KENO KINGS

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735 Acoustic session with THE TILDENS / SOHAM DE / SIR JOSHUA FRANCIS

TUESDAY 27

Black Horse, Castle Rising 01553 631225, 7.45pm Acoustic night

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 UNCALLED FOUR

WEDNESDAY 28

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 STONE PONY

THURSDAY 29

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Wolferton social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD

FRIDAY

Fat Cat Brewery, Norwich 01603 413153 STONE PONY

Suspension Bridge, Gt Yarmouth 01493 331599, 9.30pm MIND THE GAP

WEEKEND JAZZ SESSIONS

Barry Tyler’s Original Dixieland Jazz Band are playing at Swaffham Assembly Rooms on Saturday from 7.30pm. A wild night awaits with fabulous music and raucous humour as Swaffham celebrates New Orleans style. This is a Swaffham Arts event and tickets are £9 members, £12 non- members, children free; tickets available on the door or from Ceres Bookshop & The Green Parrot in Swaffham, enquiries call 01366 328648; bar available.

Four jazz stars combine for the Upwell Jazz Club session at Three Holes Village Hall on Sunday at 12.30pm. This gig features the talents of Brian Dee (piano), Len Skeat (double bass), Mike Smith (drums) and is fronted by trumpet player Bruce Adams. The event is nearly sold out so anyone wanting a ticket (£5, no concessions) should contact the organiser, Nigel Smith, on 01945 773121 or 07980 742835. There is a bar with fresh rolls, sundries, tea and coffee available on the day.