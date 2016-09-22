West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 23rd to Thursday 29th

To have your gigs included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk
FRIDAY 23
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 AFTER HOURS
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 WHOLE LOTTA HAIR
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 STEVIE NIMMO TRIO
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 HUSH
Lattice House, King’s Lynn 01553 769585, 8pm 4-PLAY
London Porterhouse, King’s Lynn 01553 766307, 8pm CLAIRE
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 CHEST OF POGS
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 TONY BRYANT
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
SATURDAY 24
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 ROYAL MONSTER
Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047 GRAHAM McGROTTY
Deer’s Leap, King’s Lynn 01553 671919, 8pm SOUL TRAIN
Denver Village Hall 01366 383862, 8pm, tickets £7 from Denver shop KENNY & THE MOTIVES
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 STONE PONY
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 GOZ UNPLUGGED
Swaffham Assembly Rooms 01366 328648, 7.30pm BARRY TYLER’S ORIGINAL DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND (see below)
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 DREAM STREET
Wash and Tope, Hunstanton 01485 532250, 2-4pm and 7-10pm Hunny Folk Festival LIAM JARY / FRIED PIRATES / IAN LASCELLES / THE TILDENS
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 THE STROLLERS
SUNDAY 25
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 7pm Folk night
Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047, 8pm High Energy karaoke with Mark Preston
London Porterhouse, King’s Lynn 01553 766307, 4-7pm KENO KINGS
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735 Acoustic session with THE TILDENS / SOHAM DE / SIR JOSHUA FRANCIS
TUESDAY 27
Black Horse, Castle Rising 01553 631225, 7.45pm Acoustic night
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 UNCALLED FOUR
WEDNESDAY 28
Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 STONE PONY
THURSDAY 29
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
Wolferton social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD
FRIDAY
Fat Cat Brewery, Norwich 01603 413153 STONE PONY
Suspension Bridge, Gt Yarmouth 01493 331599, 9.30pm MIND THE GAP
WEEKEND JAZZ SESSIONS
Barry Tyler’s Original Dixieland Jazz Band are playing at Swaffham Assembly Rooms on Saturday from 7.30pm. A wild night awaits with fabulous music and raucous humour as Swaffham celebrates New Orleans style. This is a Swaffham Arts event and tickets are £9 members, £12 non- members, children free; tickets available on the door or from Ceres Bookshop & The Green Parrot in Swaffham, enquiries call 01366 328648; bar available.
Four jazz stars combine for the Upwell Jazz Club session at Three Holes Village Hall on Sunday at 12.30pm. This gig features the talents of Brian Dee (piano), Len Skeat (double bass), Mike Smith (drums) and is fronted by trumpet player Bruce Adams. The event is nearly sold out so anyone wanting a ticket (£5, no concessions) should contact the organiser, Nigel Smith, on 01945 773121 or 07980 742835. There is a bar with fresh rolls, sundries, tea and coffee available on the day.