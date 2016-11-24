West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 25th to Thursday 1st

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email the details to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

FRIDAY 25

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 DNA

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666 LIMEHOUSE LIZZY (must book tickets)

The Cock Tavern, Downham Market 01366 384175 Folk night

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 CHEST OF POGS

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 HUSH

The Hoste, Burnham Market 01328 738777 DIXIE MIX, meal and music ticket £55.

The Lodge, Old Hunstanton 01485 532896, 8pm BLURRED VISION

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713, 8pm Open mic night

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 MIND THE GAP

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 26

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 ROOSTERS

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 JINXED

Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 MISCHIEF

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 PHAT BOY PHIL

Ffolkes Arms, Hillington 01328 862581, 8pm SAMPHIRE charity gig in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 DULCET TONES

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 SPLASH

Wells Memorial Institute Club 01328 711386 STONE PONY

Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 NOT QUITE GEOFF

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 DAVE ‘RYKA’ HOWARD

The Winch, West Winch 01553 767100 SIDEWALK

SUNDAY 27

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 7.30pm Folk in the bar

Downham Market Club 01366 382246, from 2pm, Gig for Gav

Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm TALLAWAH

London Porterhouse, King’s Lynn 01553 766307, 4-7pm JEFF CHAPMAN’S ROOSTERS

Gt Massingham Social Club 07780 977301, 7pm West

Norfolk Radio live show with KEVAN TAPLIN / WATERLINE

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 7.30pm Acoustic session

TUESDAY 29

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DNA

WEDNESDAY 30

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 HUSH

THURSDAY 1

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD

SATURDAY: Suspension Bridge, Gt Yarmouth 07876 321798 MIND THE GAP

OTHER EVENTS

Swaffham Assembly Rooms is the venue on Saturday (7.30pm) for a concert by Close Harmony, presenting music from the 40s and 50s swing era plus festive carols and popular songs; seven voices in close harmony with Jill Dobbs and Ivars Galeniecks on keyboard and double bass.Tickets are £9 for members of Swaffham Arts, £12 non-members, children free, available from Ceres Bookshop and The Green Parrot or on the door, 01366 328648.

Samphire Music will be performing an array of live music from genres such as traditional folk, pop, jazz, rock and much more on Saturday from 8pm at the Ffolkes Arms, Hillington. The concert has been organised by a local supporter of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House to raise vital funds. Tickets are £5 in advance and £7 on the door, call on 01485 601701 for more info.

Tickets are being snapped up for the King’s Lynn No 1 Soul Club’s charity party night on New Year’s Eve at The Walks Stadium (lounge bar) in Lynn, with DJ Carl Simon playing Soul and Motown classics from 8pm. Tickets at £10 in advance are only available from Gordon Chilvers (Chilly) on 07836 630564.