West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 25th to Thursday 1st

FRIDAY 25
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 DNA
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666 LIMEHOUSE LIZZY (must book tickets)
The Cock Tavern, Downham Market 01366 384175 Folk night
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 CHEST OF POGS
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 HUSH
The Hoste, Burnham Market 01328 738777 DIXIE MIX, meal and music ticket £55.
The Lodge, Old Hunstanton 01485 532896, 8pm BLURRED VISION
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713, 8pm Open mic night
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 MIND THE GAP
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
SATURDAY 26
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 ROOSTERS
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 JINXED
Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 MISCHIEF
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 PHAT BOY PHIL
Ffolkes Arms, Hillington 01328 862581, 8pm SAMPHIRE charity gig in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 DULCET TONES
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 SPLASH
Wells Memorial Institute Club 01328 711386 STONE PONY
Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 NOT QUITE GEOFF
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 DAVE ‘RYKA’ HOWARD
The Winch, West Winch 01553 767100 SIDEWALK
SUNDAY 27
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 7.30pm Folk in the bar
Downham Market Club 01366 382246, from 2pm, Gig for Gav
Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm TALLAWAH
London Porterhouse, King’s Lynn 01553 766307, 4-7pm JEFF CHAPMAN’S ROOSTERS
Gt Massingham Social Club 07780 977301, 7pm West
Norfolk Radio live show with KEVAN TAPLIN / WATERLINE
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 7.30pm Acoustic session
TUESDAY 29
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DNA
WEDNESDAY 30
Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 HUSH
THURSDAY 1
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD
SATURDAY: Suspension Bridge, Gt Yarmouth 07876 321798 MIND THE GAP
OTHER EVENTS
Swaffham Assembly Rooms is the venue on Saturday (7.30pm) for a concert by Close Harmony, presenting music from the 40s and 50s swing era plus festive carols and popular songs; seven voices in close harmony with Jill Dobbs and Ivars Galeniecks on keyboard and double bass.Tickets are £9 for members of Swaffham Arts, £12 non-members, children free, available from Ceres Bookshop and The Green Parrot or on the door, 01366 328648.
Samphire Music will be performing an array of live music from genres such as traditional folk, pop, jazz, rock and much more on Saturday from 8pm at the Ffolkes Arms, Hillington. The concert has been organised by a local supporter of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House to raise vital funds. Tickets are £5 in advance and £7 on the door, call on 01485 601701 for more info.
Tickets are being snapped up for the King’s Lynn No 1 Soul Club’s charity party night on New Year’s Eve at The Walks Stadium (lounge bar) in Lynn, with DJ Carl Simon playing Soul and Motown classics from 8pm. Tickets at £10 in advance are only available from Gordon Chilvers (Chilly) on 07836 630564.