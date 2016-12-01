West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 2nd to Thursday 8th

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 (by 9am Wednesday) or email the details to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

FRIDAY 2

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 NED KELLY’S AMBUSH

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 ONE-EYED CATS

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 80s Disco

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 CORDUROY

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 IGNEOUS

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, doors 7pm advance tickets £3 www.wegottickets.com/mglwpromotions, on the door £5 before 8.30pm then £6 all ages ska-punk party, THE HOSTILES / PLUSH FISH / COUCH / SMOKING WITH INDIANS

SATURDAY 3

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 VEX

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 THE STONES

Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 STONE PONY

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 IGNEOUS

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 GOZ UNPLUGGED

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 THE STROLLERS

Upwell Village Hall 01945 773604, 8pm charity dance for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House with SOUNDS FAMILIAR

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 PAUL COPESTAKE

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, 8pm, £2, members free King’s Lynn Soul Club, Northern Soul and Tamla Motown with DJs Chris Starr and Shaun Davies plus guest DJs John Hall and Andy Gill

SUNDAY 4

Coach and Horses, Dersingham 01485 541262, 4-7pm LAURA, ED & SOUNDS EASY

Crown, Gayton 01553 636405, 8pm Folk night

Gaywood Conservative Club 01553 772055, 3pm MIND THE GAP

King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 7.30pm Open mic night

Live and Let Live, King’s Lynn 01553 764990, 4-8pm Vinyl night

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

TUESDAY 6

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713, 7pm JAMES VECK GILODI charity gig in aid of West Norfolk Mind (also playing at the venue on Wednesday evening)

WEDNESDAY 7

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 VEX

THURSDAY 8

Sandboy, Bawsey 01553 819933, 7pm CHRIS MEZZA

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565, 7.45pm FOOLS GOLD

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club

ALSO PLAYING

The popular six-piece band The King Size Papas will take centre stage at Sedgeford Village Hall next Friday, December 9, at a 1940s Christmas Party. The band play an infectious blend of good-time jazz and jump blues – and are regular performers at Sheringham’s 1940s weekend. The choice of a 40s-style event follows the success of the previous1940s evening held earlier in the year and organisers are looking to make Sedgeford a regular 40s venue. 1940s dress is optional but many people do get into the spirit of the age. The party begins at 7.30pm, Christmas food will be served and tickets at £15 can be reserved by calling 01485 570097 or 07968 596949.

Why not swing along to Downham Methodist Church tomorrow for a charity Christmas Concert presented by the Downham Market Swing Orchestra, under the musical direction of Cy Payne. Tickets are £5 available on the door or from Lewks in Wales Court. During the concert the orchestra will present a cheque of £500 to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House – money raised during the year. For further details call on 01366 388839.

James Veck Gilodi of Deaf Havana fame is playing a charity gig for West Norfolk Mind at the Rathskeller in Lynn on Tuesday from 7pm; we understand he is returning there on Wednesday evening as well.