West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 7th to Thursday 13th

FRIDAY 7

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 NED KELLY’S AMBUSH

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 MIDNIGHT CIRCUS

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £3 STONE PONY

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DNA jam session

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713, 8pm GEORGIA SHACKLETON TRIO

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 NIGEL BOY SYER / GIOVANI & CHRISTINE

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 8

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 SMOKING GUN

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 STATE OF QUO

Dersingham Social Club 01485 543380 FOREVER RETRO with a night of Ska/Northern/Mod

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 GLAMDADS

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 SIDEWALK

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 RYAN

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 STREETWISE

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983 ANDREW NEIL ROADSHOW

SUNDAY 9

Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm AUSTIN GOLD

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

TUESDAY 11

The Bell, Hempton 01328 864579, 8pm Open folk night

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 AGAINST THE GRAIN

Swaffham Conservative Club 01760 722384, 7.30pm Swaffham Jazz Club with COLIN MASON QUARTET and guest

WEDNESDAY 12

Red Cat, North Wootton 01553 631244, 8pm Folk night

THURSDAY 13

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565, 7.45pm HAYDEN

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

GIG GUIDE SNIPPETS

A ceilidh barn dance is being arranged in aid of funds for the Magpie Centre, home of West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association at Wallington Hall. The venue will be Stow Bridge Village Hall on Saturday, October 15, from 7-11pm, where you can let your hair down and dance to the music of ceilidh band Whirligig. Tickets at £17.50 will include a hog roast (with vegetarian option) plus salads and desserts; there will also be a bar. To book call on 07715 467866.

The next Swaffham Jazz Club evening on Tuesday has the slightly earlier start time of 7.30pm. It is being held at Swaffham Conservative Social club in London Road, featuring the Colin Mason Quartet with guest vocalist Tom Melvin. Entry is £5 and for more information call on 01760 722384 or email bargeoff@yahoo.com

West Norfolk Radio have been in touch to say that this Sunday’s live show from Great Massingham Social Club has been cancelled due to illness. The folk, country and bluegrass group, Different Accents, had been booked in.