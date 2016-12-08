West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 9th to Thursday 15th

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk
Please note we are now preparing our listings for Christmas and the New Year, so please send in your festive gigs as soon as possible.
FRIDAY 9
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 AFTER HOURS
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 MIND THE GAP
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £5 MURPHY’S LORE
Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham 01485 520827 STONE PONY
The Hoste, Burnham Market 01328 738777, from 7.30pm, JAZZ AT THE MOVIES (see below)
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 GEORGIA SHACKLETON TRIO
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983 tickets £5 gig night including FAINTEST IDEA / REVENGE OF THE PSYCHOTRONICMAN / THE MINOR DISCOMFORT BAND
SATURDAY 10
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 MARTIAN’S FOLLY
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £10 MICHAEL McDERMOTT
Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 MY COCOON
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 KARL
Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 ON THE LEVEL
Tottenhill Villaghe Hall 01553 810767 SIDEWALK
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 IN THE MOOD
Wash and Tope, Hunstanton 01485 532250 IGNEOUS
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 KENNY LEE & HUSTLER
Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, 8pm THE EXTONS
SUNDAY 11
Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm PRETTY ACE
Massingham Social Club 077809 77301, 7.30pm West Norfolk Radio live broadcast featuring SOME THINGS / ARTHUR & THE BRASS MONKEYS / 3 TAKES ON JAZZ
Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 811552, 1-5pm Country Jam Session
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
TUESDAY 13
The Bell, Hempton 01328 864579, 8pm Open folk night
Swaffham Conservative Club 01760 722384, 7.30pm, tickets £5 Swaffham Jazz Club with Four 4 Jazz – Plus Two (see below)
WEDNESDAY 14
Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 MIND THE GAP
Red Cat, North Wootton 01553 631244 Folk night
THURSDAY 15
Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565, 7.45pm BOB KEELEY
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD
FRIDAY: Kings Arms, North Walsham 01692 403054 MIND THE GAP
SATURDAY: Micawbers Tavern, Norwich 01603 626627 STONE PONY TRIO
ALL THAT JAZZ...
The next session of Swaffham Jazz Club will feature the trad and swing band with vocals, Four4Jazz-plus 2! It’s on Tuesday, December 13 from 7.30pm at Swaffham Conservative Social Club in London Road; admission is just £5 and for more information email to Geoff at bargeoff@yahoo.com or call Norman on 01760 722384. The club reports there is no session in January but the programme will recommence for 2017 on Tuesday, January 14 at 7.30.
Jazz At The Movies are returning for a fourth year in succession and will have you swinging towards Christmas with their show at The Hoste in Burnham Market this evening (Friday). Once again this is a dinner-jazz evening, from 7.30pm, and the all-inclusive meal and music ticket of £55pp must be booked in advance. Call on 01328 738777 for more info.