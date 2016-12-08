West Norfolk gig guide: Friday 9th to Thursday 15th

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

Please note we are now preparing our listings for Christmas and the New Year, so please send in your festive gigs as soon as possible.

FRIDAY 9

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 AFTER HOURS

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 MIND THE GAP

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £5 MURPHY’S LORE

Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham 01485 520827 STONE PONY

The Hoste, Burnham Market 01328 738777, from 7.30pm, JAZZ AT THE MOVIES (see below)

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 GEORGIA SHACKLETON TRIO

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983 tickets £5 gig night including FAINTEST IDEA / REVENGE OF THE PSYCHOTRONICMAN / THE MINOR DISCOMFORT BAND

SATURDAY 10

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 MARTIAN’S FOLLY

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £10 MICHAEL McDERMOTT

Crossways, King’s Lynn 01553 771947 MY COCOON

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 KARL

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 ON THE LEVEL

Tottenhill Villaghe Hall 01553 810767 SIDEWALK

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 IN THE MOOD

Wash and Tope, Hunstanton 01485 532250 IGNEOUS

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 KENNY LEE & HUSTLER

Workers Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772983, 8pm THE EXTONS

SUNDAY 11

Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm PRETTY ACE

Massingham Social Club 077809 77301, 7.30pm West Norfolk Radio live broadcast featuring SOME THINGS / ARTHUR & THE BRASS MONKEYS / 3 TAKES ON JAZZ

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 811552, 1-5pm Country Jam Session

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

TUESDAY 13

The Bell, Hempton 01328 864579, 8pm Open folk night

Swaffham Conservative Club 01760 722384, 7.30pm, tickets £5 Swaffham Jazz Club with Four 4 Jazz – Plus Two (see below)

WEDNESDAY 14

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 MIND THE GAP

Red Cat, North Wootton 01553 631244 Folk night

THURSDAY 15

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565, 7.45pm BOB KEELEY

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD

FRIDAY: Kings Arms, North Walsham 01692 403054 MIND THE GAP

SATURDAY: Micawbers Tavern, Norwich 01603 626627 STONE PONY TRIO

ALL THAT JAZZ...

The next session of Swaffham Jazz Club will feature the trad and swing band with vocals, Four4Jazz-plus 2! It’s on Tuesday, December 13 from 7.30pm at Swaffham Conservative Social Club in London Road; admission is just £5 and for more information email to Geoff at bargeoff@yahoo.com or call Norman on 01760 722384. The club reports there is no session in January but the programme will recommence for 2017 on Tuesday, January 14 at 7.30.

Jazz At The Movies are returning for a fourth year in succession and will have you swinging towards Christmas with their show at The Hoste in Burnham Market this evening (Friday). Once again this is a dinner-jazz evening, from 7.30pm, and the all-inclusive meal and music ticket of £55pp must be booked in advance. Call on 01328 738777 for more info.