Westacre Theatre stage and screen programme

After a successful sell-out Christmas production, great anticipation abounds as Westacre Theatre launches another performance-packed spring season.

There is a superb selection of satellite screenings from National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, while live on stage will be exciting drama from the acclaimed in-house Westacre Theatre Company.

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart star in No Man's Land. Photo by Johan Persson

Touring productions already receiving rave reviews around the UK will also be brought to the West Norfolk stage.

Film fans will be well catered for with classic cinema (from the 1920s) to contemporary releases in 2016.

The season explodes into life next Wednesday with a bold reimagining of The Tempest. Brought to Westacre Theatre’s screen by the RSC, it promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Shakespeare features throughout the season with screenings of the much-heralded NT’s Twelfth Night starring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia, and the RSC’s epic political tragedy of Julius Caesar.

Gavin Robertson in Bond

On stage across a weekend in February will be Shakespeare Done Different. Compiled especially for Westacre Theatre, it showcases scenes from 20 plays and 70 characters into an intriguing anthology; an all-inclusive ticket covers supper and the show on Saturday night or the show after Sunday lunch.

More thought-provoking drama also hits the stage in March with Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett.

Watch out for four more Thursday night screenings offering a hugely wide variety in dramatic styles. Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart; Peter Shaffer’s iconic play Amadeus features live orchestral accompaniment; Saint Joan stars Gemma Arterton in Bernard Shaw’s classic depicting a woman with all the transforming power of a revolutionary; and Ruth Wilson plays Hedda Gabler in Patrick Marber’s new version of the Henrik Ibsen play.

All five-and-a-half hours of the Abel Gance cinematic masterpiece Napoleon will be screened in its entirety – made all the more pleasurable by the refreshments served throughout the Saturday afternoon and evening including a full three-course meal.

A short season of Hugh Grant films is included in the Westacre Theatre schedule

Wednesday Flicks gets off to a flying start with the new Ken Loach Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake. Tom Hooper’s film The Danish Girl stars Eddie Redmayne, where Alicia Vikander won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Queen of Katwe reveals a true story about a young Ugandan girl’s escape from the slums through learning to play chess. Another film with an African connection is the recently released A United Kingdom.

Two showings in the Easter holidays aimed at all the family are the 2016 versions of The BFG and The Jungle Book.

These midweek matinees also feature a short season of films starring Hugh Grant.

Pride and Prejudice, the Jane Austen romantic masterwork, will be staged by visiting actors The Pantaloons performing their appealing humorous take on this much loved story.

Touring actors Gavin Robertson and Nicholas Collett bring two great shows. Bond is a brilliantly observed view of the phenomenon, while Six Sided Man is a subtle comic meditation on the nature of choice and the question of fate. An extra treat is the Q+A session with the actors after both these productions.

For more information on all these events with full online booking for all shows as well as the optional pre-performance meals visit www.westacretheatre.com

Keep an eye on the website, too, for new productions being added all the time, or call 01760 755800 to leave your enquiry and the theatre office will call you back.