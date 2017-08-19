Westacre Theatre supports new drama

Westacre Theatre is supporting a new project from an emerging playwright with two performances on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26.

Graduated last year from Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance drama school in London, Ross Chandler chose an Anton Chekhov short story as his starting point.

‘About Love’ is a compelling drama about loyalty, freedom, repression and ... love. Following a very accomplished public read-through of his play in June, Chandler now presents a fully rehearsed developed reading complete with lighting, sound and simple staging.

Preceding the play will be a civilised cocktail and canapes; while a relaxed question-and-answer session featuring the cast, writer and director completes the evening.

The two performances begin at 7.30pm.

For tickets please visit www.westacretheatre.com or call 01760 755800.