Westacre to display the Art of friendship

Focussing on the meaning of art as well as the meaning of friendship, ‘Art’ by Yasmina Reza – the play about to open at Westacre Theatre – is both funny and touching, provoking laughter and tears.

It says much about modern art – are aesthetics unavoidably linked to market value?

But fellowship is on shaky ground – with three middle-aged men snapping over something that goes to the very core of their 15-year comradeship.

Westacre Theatre perceptively explores the frictions that can surface and the inherent difficulty that men seemingly have in communicating emotions.

The original London production enjoyed a top cast in Albert Finney, Tom Courtenay and Ken Stott.

During its run of several years, it landed many awards including the Olivier for Best New Comedy.

Becoming a global hit, its most recent revival was earlier this year at The Old Vic with Tim Key.

How much truth and honesty can a human being stand? Intelligent entertainment at its very best and with all attention on the characters, this play will stand or fall by the banter and anxiety in the performances.

In partnership with Swaffham Rotary Visual Arts Festival, it opens on Friday, October 6, at 7.30pm for just four performances.

You can book tickets by visiting www.westacretheatre.com or by calling 01760 755800.