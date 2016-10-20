What’s new at Lynn and Gaywood libraries

New fiction and non-fiction books, DVDs and CDs on the shelves of Lynn and Gaywood libraries include the following:

DVDs

Alice Through The Looking Glass (PG)

Equals (12)

A Hologram for the King

Me Before You (12)

Money Monster (15)

Mother’s Day (12)

Warcraft: The Beginning (12)

CDs

Billy Talent: Afraid of heights

Blossoms: Blossoms

Jeff Beck: Loud Hailer

Viola Beach: Viola Beach

BOOKS FICTION

Ezekiel Boone: The Hatching. Deep in the jungle of Peru, a black, skittering mass devours an American tourist party whole. FBI agent Mike Rich investigates a fatal plane crash in Minneapolis and makes a gruesome discovery. Unusual seismic patterns register in an Indian earthquake lab, confounding the scientists there. The Chinese government ‘accidentally’ drops a nuclear bomb in an isolated region of its own country. The first female president of the United States is summoned to an emergency briefing. And all of these events are connected. As panic begins to sweep the globe, a mysterious package from South America arrives at Melanie Guyer’s Washington laboratory...

Sabine Durrant: Lie With Me . It starts with a lie. The kind we’ve all told to a former acquaintance we can’t quite place but still, for some reason, feel the need to impress. The story of our life, embellished for the benefit of the happily married lawyer with the kids and the lovely home. And the next thing you know, you’re having dinner at their house, and accepting an invitation to join them on holiday – swept up in their perfect life, the kind you always dreamed of. Which turns out to be less than perfect.

Eowyn Ivey: To the Bright Edge of the World Lieutenant Colonel Allen Forrester receives the commission of a lifetime when he is charged to navigate Alaska’s hitherto impassable Wolverine River, with only a small group of men. The Wolverine is the key to opening up Alaska and its rich natural resources to the outside world, but previous attempts have ended in tragedy. Forrester leaves behind his young wife, Sophie, newly pregnant with the child he had never expected to have. Adventurous in spirit, Sophie does not relish the prospect of a year in a military barracks while her husband carves a path through the wilderness. What she does not anticipate is that their year apart will demand every ounce of courage and fortitude of her that it does of her husband.

P.D. James: The Mistletoe Murder and Other Stories P.D. James was frequently commissioned by newspapers and magazines to write a special short story for Christmas. Four of the best of these have been drawn from the archives and published here. P.D. James’s prose illuminates each of these perfectly formed stories, making them ideal reading for the darkest days of the year. While she delights in the secrets that lurk beneath the surface at family gatherings, her Christmas stories also provide tantalizing puzzles to keep the reader guessing.

Clare Mackintosh: I see you

When Zoe Walker sees her photo in the classifieds section of a London newspaper, she is determined to find out why it’s there. There’s no explanation, no website: just a grainy image and a phone number. She takes it home to her family, who are convinced it’s just someone who looks like Zoe. But the next day the advert shows a photo of a different woman, and another the day after that. Is it a mistake? A coincidence? Or is someone keeping track of every move they make?

BOOKS NON-FICTION

Peter Andre: Between Us With his easy charm, down-to-earth personality and natural good looks, it’s no wonder that Peter Andre has legions of fans across the globe. In this warm and intimate book, Peter invites you to take a look behind the scenes of his incredible life. He’ll talk about the highs and lows he has experienced.

Mary Berry: Family Sunday lunches - over 150 delicious recipes for a relaxed Sunday lunch More than just a Sunday roast book, Mary brings Sunday lunch right up to date and shares her springtime starters, light summer salads, autumnal fruit pies and slow-cooked winter casseroles - moreish vegetarian meals and divine desserts are included, too.

Mary hasn’t forgotten the classic roast and has fine-tuned her tips for success as well as all the traditional roast accompaniments. With prepare-ahead notes and Aga cooking instructions, this book is an invaluable addition to every kitchen shelf.

Si King & Dave Myers: The Hairy Bikers - Blood, Sweat & Tyres, The Autobiography The Hairy Bikers are known for their many best-selling cookbooks, and now they are here to tell you how it all started. Si King and Dave Myers, aka The Hairy Bikers, have lived life to the fullest. They had fantastically rich northern childhoods, laced with food and fun, but of course, with some tragedy too.

Bruce Springsteen: Born to Run Since 2009, Bruce Springsteen has privately devoted himself to writing the story of his life, bringing to these pages the same honesty, humour and originality found in his songs. He describes growing up Catholic in Freehold, New Jersey, amid the poetry, danger and darkness that fuelled his imagination, leading up to the moment he refers to as ‘the Big Bang’: seeing Elvis Presley’s debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. From these humble beginnings, Springsteen goes on to recall the people and events who have shaped his extraordinary life.

Jenny Strebe: 5 minute hair, 50 super-quick hairstyles to wear and go Whether you’re heading to work, a party or out with friends, ‘5 Minute Hair’ has 50 looks that are perfect for busy women everywhere.

Hairstylist Jenny Strebe compiles the best classic and modern styles - from a retro bouffant ponytail to a hip stacked side plait - all simple enough to do in under five minutes.