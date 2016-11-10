What’s on Where in West Norfolk: Leisure Listings for Friday, November 11

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box

REMEMBRANCE

Friday, 11am, Pause and Remember.

Sunday, RBL Remembrance Day services 11am at Lynn, Gaywood, Swaffham and Hunstanton; 2.30pm at Fakenham and Downham.

High Ash, Thetford Forest:

Sunday, 10.30am, Desert Rats Remembrance Day Service at the Cromwell Memorial.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Friday, 6-8pm, Preview of Tim Mann’s mixed media works One Year Later, continues to November 19, 10am-4pm daily. Groundwork Gallery:

Continuing to December 17, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists (gallery open Tuesdays to Saturdays).

London Road Methodist Church Hall:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Spectrum Art and Craft Club annual Christmas craft fair, free entry, refreshments available, 01553 816559. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50;

Continuing to Wednesday, Photographs by local young people. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4pm Sunday, 01553 775001 Downham: Town Hall: Thursday, 10am-4pm, Downham Art Circle autumn exhibition opens, continues Friday and Saturday.

NORTH RUNCTON: Village Meeting Place:

Saturday, 10am-4.30pm, and Sunday, 11am-3.30pm, North Runcton Art Group annual exhibition. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum:

Continuing exhibition to mark RAF Marham’s centenary year, Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY & EVENTS

LYNN: Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568;

Friday, 6-7pm, Colour yourself calm, 01553 761393;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 1-4pm, Get digital tablet course continues;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into storysacks course continues;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Make a gem card for Christmas, £2, booking essential on 01553 768498.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn with tea, coffee and cakes.

All Saints’ Church, Hillington Square:

Saturday, 10.30am, Russian Orthodox Liturgy, sung in English.

King’s Centre, Wellesley Street:

Friday, 6-7.30pm, Messy church with fun, games, activities etc.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly crime book club, 01485 540181;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Monthly walk and talk group.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft market.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course last session;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 9.30am-12, Working with children course continues;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Bounce and rhyme.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Friday, 4-7pm, Saturday, 9am-12, DVD and computer game sales.

WEST WINCH: Primary School:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Messy church with stories, songs, crafts and tea.

FUNDRAISING

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds,

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, Coffee morning and stalls in aid of Bexwell Church funds.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Poetry morning with Hunstanton & District Festival of Arts £2.50 to include refreshments, 01553 533367.

Community Centre:

Monday, 2pm, Talk and slide show on the sensory show garden for guide dogs at Sandringham Flower Show, tickets £5 to include refreshments, proceeds in aid of Guide Dogs.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Bridge drive in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House funds, tickets £7.50, 01553 675280.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Art and craft fair in aid of Magpie Centre, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association;

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds;

Wednesday, 10am-1pm, Coffee morning in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.15pm, Bingo in aid of 3rd Marshland Scouts, 01945 880718.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

MEETINGS

LYNN: South Lynn Community Centre:

Saturday, 10am-12, Parent participation event with Family Voice.

Town Hall:

Tuesday, Stories of Lynn lecture series continues at 1pm with Ruth Farnham on the still life painting of the King John Cup, and at 6.30pm with Michael Schmoelz on medieval pilgrimage in East Anglia, admission £2.50.

True’s Yard Museum:

Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks continue with Simon Massen on West Norfolk in old picture postcards, free entry must book on 01553 770479.

Conservative Club, Gayton Road:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards.

Professional Development Centre, Kilhams Way:

Friday, 10am, U3A meeting with guest speaker Dr Paul Richards on Wash ports 1200-1900, new members welcome, 01553 841596.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-12, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society;

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall;

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Fridays, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s church hall:

Saturday, 11am-1pm, Calm support group for people with dementia and carers.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Radio Club.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Bowls Club weekly carpet bowls session.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk Association of National Trust members with guest speaker Dr Paul Richards on Wash Ports and the Hanseatic League 1300-1500, entry £4.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM:

Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Barbara Price of March.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, Pat Goode Memorial Shield inter-club contest at Wisbech Camera Club www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

LYNN: Rathskeller:

Wednesday, 8pm, Charity quiz night, teams up to 6, £1 per person.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM: Downham Club, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

The Cock Tavern:

Monday, 8pm, Poetry night.

EAST WINCH:

Carpenters Arms:

Thursday, 8pm, Quiz night in aid of Exotic Pet Rescue at Spalding.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Arts Centre:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Anna Mudeka Band present “Depende” at the Shakespeare Barn, tickets £10 adults, £5 under 25s from Corn Exchange box office;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Players present Legally Blonde - The Musical, tickets £14.50, concs £13.50, continues to Saturday 19th.

Corn Exchange:

Friday, 8pm, Over 14s only for Rich Hall one man show, £17, 01553 764864;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Soul Legends, £24, cons £22.50;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Seth Lakeman, £23.50;

Wednesday, 2.30pm, The Good Old Days, £14.50, concs £13.50;

Thursday, 8pm, Henning Wehn one-man show £18.50.

Town Hall:

Friday, 11am, Coffee Concert with Joo Yeon Sir (violin) and Laura Snowden (guitar), £13, under 18s £7.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Music Society recital with Natalia Williams-Wandock, visitors £10, free for under 18s, students in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS.

St John’s Church:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Electronic organ and keyboard concert with Steve Hubble from Dorset, £6.50, 01553 774664/671285.

GREAT MASSINGHAM: Village Hall:

Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, Matters Arising, by Andrew Bickerton, tickets £5, 01485 520307.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, Totally Tina, £19, concs ££16, 01485 532252;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Soul Explosion, £23.50;

Sunday, 5pm, Brendan Shine, £19, concs £17;

Tuesday, 7.30pm, The Fureys, £21.

Smithdon High School:

Saturday, 7pm, Rotary Club’s An Evening of Music and Song, tickets £5 adult, £2 children.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Thornham 6 miles, led by Caroline 01485 512420;

Sunday, 10.30am, Sedgeford 14 miles, led by Gerald, 01485 570755;

Tuesday, 10am, Wootton Woods brisk 6 miles, led by Sheila 01553 673518;

Thursday, 10am, Old Hunstanton 5 miles led by Angela and Dennis 01485 572458.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, St Germans grade 2, meet village hall;

Monday, 10.30am, Snettisham grade 3, meet War Memorial;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead 2 miles, meet Doorstep Green Garden;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 3, meet Leisure Centre;

Thursday, 10.30am, Oxborough grade 3, meet Village Hall.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, Ken 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.