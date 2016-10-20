What’s on where in West Norfolk: Leisure Listings for Friday, October 21

To have your event included, send the details to What’s On Leisure Listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes house, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in Leisure Listings in the subject box.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to Saturday, exhibition showcasing new works by BellArtLabs, 10am-4pm;

Sunday, 1-4.30pm, opening day of Hannah Williams’ show “Art From a 15-year-old”, continues daily 10am-4pm to Saturday, October 29.

Groundwork Gallery: Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

True’s Yard:

Continuing to November 29, Terrifying Tales and other Spooky Stories.

Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition, Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm.

HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall, Sunnyside:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, Art and craft fair with the newly-formed Friends Art Group, free admission, refreshments available. SWAFFHAM: Green Britain Centre:

Monday to Friday 29th Embroideries inspired by Capability Brown (Monday 12-4pm, daily 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-2pm).

Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY

LYNN: Town Hall:

Wednesday, 11am-3pm, Treasures and Legends of King John with craft activities and trail, etc.

Custom House:

Saturday to October 30, 10.30am-3.30pm (Sunday from noon) Treasure quest for children, £1 adults, 50p children.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Saturday, 11am-3pm, Free scratch art activity, suitable for ages five and over, children must be with an adult, 01553 774471;

Tuesday to October 29, 10.30am-4pm, Hide and Squeak bat trail, £1;

Thursday, 4-8pm, Chapel at night.

True’s Yard:

Wednesday, 10.30am-3pm, Hallowe’en family activity day £1;

Thursday, 6-7pm, Ghost tour, £5 includes free drink, tickets from True’s Yard.

Lynn Museum:

Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, Myths, legends and fairytales.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night book club;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa, free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller free drop-in to reminisce, 01553 772568;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Poems aloud monthly group;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10am-12, Local history club monthly get-together.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Spooks and spells storytime with staff from the Vancouver Children’s Centre, for children up to seven who must be accompanied by an adult;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Fun with the Dogs Trust with storytelling and crafts, free, book on 01553 768498;

Thursday, 1-2pm, Friendship Group meeting and Historypin Connexions project, reminisce and share memories, £1 to include refreshments 01553 768498.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Minecraft mayhem, tickets £3 per child in advance, book on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and Natter;

Thursday, 6-7pm, Colour yourself calm.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Food and craft market.

DOWNHAM: Tesco store:

Friday, 6am-midnight, Alive Leisure staff join the Superman Dan charity for a spinathon.

Downham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3.30pm, Ghosts and legends event, suitable 5-11, £2 per child, all children must be accompanied by an adult, book on 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Fun with the Dogs Trust with storytelling and crafts, free, book on 01366 383073.

FAKENHAM: Market Square:

Saturday, 8.30am-12, Farmers’ market.

Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Audio book club with Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind;

Wednesday, 2-3.30pm, Shared reading;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Thursday to October 30, 10am-5pm, Hallowe’en fun activities.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 2.30-4pm, Minecraft mayhem, tickets £3 per child in advance on 01485 532280;

Wednesday, 3.30-5pm, Which witch is which? Tales, crafts and activities for children 7 and over, tickets at £3 per child must be booked in advance by calling on 01485 532280.

STOW BARDOLPH: Church Farm:

Continuing to October 30, 10.30am-4pm, Witches and wizards at half-term.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Wednesday, 3-5pm, fun bingo, for Legion branch funds.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:

Wednesday, 11am, Coffee quiz morning, £5 per person to include refreshments in aid of Trust funds.

GRIMSTON: Pia Plum Designs:

Saturday 10am–4pm and Sunday 11am–4pm, Raffle and Christmas market in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HUNSTANTON: Union church:

Saturday, 10am-1.30pm, Autumn fair with stalls including gifts and crafts, refreshments,light lunches etc

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

POTT ROW: Playing field:

Saturday, car boot sale in aid of play area funds,gates unlocked 10am, pitches £5, 07585 147957.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo and draw in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SANDRINGHAM: Park House:

Wednesday, 10.30am-4pm, Companions of Park House Christmas market stalls, free entry, refreshments available,

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday 7.30pm, all cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events;

Saturday, 9am-12, Coffee morning with stalls in aid of Save the Children

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10am-12, WI coffee morning and stalls in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, entry £2, children free, to include coffee/tea and biscuit.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, prize bingo in aid of hall funds.

MEETINGS & TALKS

LYNN:

Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:

Friday, 7.30pm, Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences agm and illustrated talk on Medieval Graffiti by Matthew Champion, visitors £4, 01553 775535;

Sunday, 3pm, Pleasant Sunday Afternoon lecture series continues with “Joseph Dines: teacher, soldier and temporary gentleman”, free no need to book.

True’s Yard:

Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks continue with Christopher Pope on RAF Marham since WW2, free entry by ticket only, 01553 771200.

Lynn Museum:

Wednesday, 10.30am, Coffee morning and “Toys and Games” 01553 775001.

Deaf Centre, Railway Road:

Wednesday, 10am-12, Carers’ Retreat with therapies, talks, gentle exercise etc.

Friends’ Meeting House, Bridge Street:

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, WEA monthly discussion group, free entry, 01553 775184.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Saturday, 12.30pm, Lynn Gunners, (ex Royal Artillery).

DERSINGHAM: Village Hall:

Friday, 2pm, Making Gardening Easier meeting and film Alan at Highgrove, entry £2 includes tea, visitors welcome.

DOWNHAM:

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: St Mary’s Church Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Heacham Flower Club, monthly flower demonstrations and competitions, members £2, Sandra: 01485 571029.

HUNSTANTON: Library:

Wednesday, 10.30am-1pm, Free drop-in advice session for voluntary and community groups.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc sequence dance club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Friday, 8-11pm, Lynn & District Ballroom Dancing Club, members £5, guests £7, 01553 829500.

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, “in flight photography of birds” with Richard Coles, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dance group, new members welcome, 01366 328422.

WIGGENHALL ST GERMANS:

Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Weekly carpet bowls session, 01553 617418.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: United Services Club:

Friday, 8.30pm, Quiz night £2 per person.

Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, Let’s Hang On, £23, concs £22 01553 764864;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Sensational 60s Experience, £28.50, concs £26.50;

Monday, 7pm, Steve Backshall’s Wild World, £20.50, concs £16.50, family £66;

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Verdi’s Aida, £36.50, £32.50, concs £2 off;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Talents of Britain, £19.50, concs £16, family £67.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Wednesday, 10.30am, Musical coffee morning with the Quintessential Brass Quintet led by Ben Holford; free entry, refreshments, donations invited for church funds.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, An evening with Chris Sutton Barry Fry, £21, 01485 532252;

Saturday, 7.30pm, The Stars From the Commitments, £25;

Sunday, 5pm, Vienna Festival Ballet present Snow White, adults £20, children £15, family ticket £60.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Sunday, 3pm, “Getting to Know You” by Three’s Company, £9 for Swaffham Arts members, £12 non-members, children free.

Stanley’s, Lynn Street:

Friday and Saturday 7.30pm, “Murder Afoot” with The Old School House theatre company, tickets £8; Sunday at 2.30pm with afternoon tea tickets £15, 01760 336006 or Horse & Groom at Swaffham.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Opening night of “Noises Off” by Watlington Players, tickets £8, continues Friday and Saturday.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Sunday, 7.30pm, Ballroom, Latin and sequence dance, £5 per person, 07538 277468.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Castle Acre 6 miles, led by Dieter, 01553 670915;

Sunday, 10am, Beachamwell 11 miles, led by Pam and Mark, 01553 810126;

Tuesday, 10am, Castle Acre and Newton brisk 6 miles, led by Judith 015532 670915;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Bawsey ruins 3 miles, led by Sue and Allan, 01553 671829;

Thursday, 10am, Great Bircham 5 miles, led by Joy 01485 579019.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Snettisham grade 2, meet RSPB car park;

Monday, 10.30am, Gt Massingham grade 2, meet The Green;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead easy grade, meet Doorstep Green Garden, Centre Point;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet playing field;

Thursday, 10.30am, Hilgay grade 3, meet East End Road and Bridge Street.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group: Walks start at 10am, Ken on 01366 382310; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.