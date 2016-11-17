What’s on Where: Leisure listings Friday, November 18th:

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

LYNN: Town Centre:

Sunday, 12-5pm, Christmas lights switch-on, family fun in town centre from 12, and from 2pm in Tuesday Market Place before the switch-on at 4pm.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Saturday, 11am-2pm, Make Christmas decorations at free drop-in session, suitable for all ages, children must be with an adult.

St Faith’s Church rooms, Gaywood:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Christmas Fair to be opened by KL.FM mascot Bumble, stalls, refreshments etc, free entry.

DERSINGHAM: Scout and Guide HQ:

Saturday, 10am-12, Festive coffee morning with raffle, tombola and games in aid of Dersingham Rainbows, 1st and 2nd Brownies, Guides, 01485 544753.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Saturday, 9am-12.30pm, Christmas Fayre in aid of St Edmund’s Church funds, refreshments, stalls etc, free entry.

HILGAY: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10am-3pm, Christmas gift and food fair by Friends of Hilgay Riverside Academy, for school funds.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Christmas craft fair, free entry, refreshments available, Hunstanton & District Festival of Arts

SANDRINGHAM: Sandringham Estate:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 10am-5pm, Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair, £7 adults, £6.50 concs, £2 children.

TATTERSETT: Manor Mews:

Sunday, 1-4pm, Christmas Fair in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, with crafts, children’s activities, refreshments, stalls, Santa and reindeer.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, Tim Mann’s mixed media works One Year Later. Groundwork Gallery:

Continuing to December 17, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists (gallery open Tuesdays to Saturdays). Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, including letters, prints and displays on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm. DOWNHAM: Town Hall: Continuing, Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, Downham Market Art Circle’s autumn exhibition. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum:

Continuing exhibition to mark RAF Marham’s centenary year, Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 9am-4pm, Fleamarket, £1.50, under 16s free.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night book club monthly meeting;

Saturday, 9am-4pm, Sale of DVDs, CDs and console games, prices from £1;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller, reminisce and share your memories of Lynn’s past over a cup of tea, free session, 01553 772568;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10am-12, Local history club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into Storysacks course continues, 01553 768498;

Thursday, 1-2.30pm, Christmas book-folding session, £1, part of the Friendship Group, 01553 768498.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly book club, 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and Natter;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Advice desk for Living Independently in Later Years;

Thursday, 6-7pm, Colour yourself calm.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Weekly produce and craft market.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter, 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 9.30am-12, Working with Children course final session;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Keep calm and colour in;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Internet for beginners, free must book on 01366 383073;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Bounce and rhyme time.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Audio book club with Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly book group, new members welcome, 01485 532280.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse:

Wednesday, 11am, Monthly coffee quiz, £5 per person includes refreshments, proceeds to Marriott’s Warehouse Trust.

RBL Club, Tower Street:

Wednesday, 3-5pm, fun bingo, for Legion branch funds.

DERSINGHAM: St Nicholas’ Church Hall:

Friday, 1-4.30pm, Fashion parades by Allez Chic of Castle Rising (at 2pm and 3.30pm) in aid of funds for new Village Centre;

Saturday: 11am-2pm, Phobbies sale, knitted goods, cards, books, bric-a-brac etc, free entry.

DOWNHAM: Downham Club:

Friday, 7.30pm, Charity presentation dance with Downham Market Swing Orchestra, tickets £2 (free to members), 01366 388839.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HILLINGTON: Ffolkes Arms:

Monday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Good Companions

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

PENTNEY: Bowls Club:

Sunday, 6pm, Elvis charity concert with Derek Russell plus support, fundraising for specialised wheelchair, tickets £10, 01553 810771.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, for hall funds.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Friday, Viewing from 6.30pm for start of auction at 7pm;

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Barn dance with Bishy Barnabeat in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, tickets £15 to include buffet supper, 07803 169436.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30pm, All cash bingo for hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo for Cricket Club funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Town Hall:

Tuesday, Stories of Lynn lecture series continues at 1pm with Dayna Woolbright on the Life and Work of Sir Alfred Munnings; 6.30pm Tony Smith on Why Bother about Heritage? admission £2.50 per person.

Marriott’s Warehouse:

Sunday, 3pm, Pleasant Sunday Afternoons free lecture series concludes with Water management in The Fens before the introduction of pumps, 07582 037301.

Friends Meeting House:

Tuesday, 10.30am, WEA King’s Lynn branch learning circle monthly discussion group, free entry

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Sunday, 10.30am, Royal Norfolk and Royal Anglian Social and Welfare Club, 01553 840712.

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: St Mary’s Church Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Heacham Flower Club, monthly flower demonstrations and competitions, members £2, Sandra: 01485 571029.

HUNSTANTON: Le Strange Arms Hotel:

Sunday, 1.20 for 1pm, Literary Lunch with Soroptimist International King’s Lynn featuring Jackie Bennett and readings by Three’s Company, tickets £30 from 01760 788084.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Carpet bowls session.

SANDRINGHAM: Park House:

Friday, 2pm, Making Gardening Easier, with Simon White from Beales giving a holly wreath demonstration, entry £2 to include tea, visitors welcome.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc sequence dance club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Friday, 8pm, King’s Lynn and District Ballroom Dancing Club, members £5, guests £7, call on 01553 829500 for more information.

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club talk by Sarah Kelman “Ten thousand miles of ocean” www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7pm, Lynn Photography Group.

PUBS & CLUBS

CONGHAM: The Anvil:

Friday, 7.45pm, Charity quiz in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance funds.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:

Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and Natter group.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Arts Centre:

Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2.30 and 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Players present Legally Blonde - The Musical, £14.50, concs £13.50;

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Travel writer Nick Middleton “An atlas of countries that don’t exist”, £11, RGS-IBG members and under 18s £9, 01553 764864.

Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, That’ll Be The Day Christmas show, £25.50;

Sunday, 7pm, Country Music Concert compered by Mervyn J Futter and Billy Robinson, featuring John C King, Steve Cherelle, Merv and Maria, tickets free, donations to Liver and Kidney ward at QEH;

Tuesday at 6.30pm, Wednesday at 2.30 and 6.30pm, Lavender Hill Mob presents A Christmas Cracker, £10, concs £7, family £25;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Kevin Bloody Wilson, sell-out, contact box office for returns.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Wednesday, 10.30am, Musical coffee morning with Becca Rogers and Christine Oxtoby, free entry, refreshments, donations invited for church funds.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, Children in Need variety concert, tickets £12.50, 01485 532252;

Sunday, 5pm, Vienna Festival Ballet present The Nutcracker, adults £20, children £15, family £60.

CLENCHWARTON: Methodist hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Red Riding Hood presented by CMEG, £4, under 16s £3, 01553 772855, continues to Saturday 26th.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Leziate 4.5 miles led by Carol and Ray 01328 838822, followed by the group’s annual general meeting at 1pm;

Sunday, 10.30am, Castle Acre and Nar Valley 7.8 miles, led by Elaine 01842 829948;

Tuesday, 10am, South Creake brisk 6 miles, meet near church, led by Alan C 01328 738142;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Snettisham beach leisurely 3.7 miles, meet RSPB car park, led by Daphne and John 01553 631458;

Thursday, 10am, Pott Row 4 miles, meet Hudson Fen car park,led by Carol and Ray 01328 838822.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Castle Rising grade 2, meet Black Horse inn;

Monday, 10.30am, Sandringham grade 3, meet Visitor Centre car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks easy grade, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet library;

Thursday, 10.30am, Hilgay grade 3, meet East End Road and Bridge Street junction.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, call 01366 382310;

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.