What’s on Where: West Norfolk leisure listings for Friday, September 23

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Saturday to Saturday, October 1, 10.30am-4pm daily, West Norfolk Artists’ Association “small works still life”.

Groundwork Gallery: Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Art of the Mart and also Seahenge, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall: Continuing to Sunday, photos by artist-in-residence Martin d’Orgeval. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY & EVENTS

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm, Mind, Body and Spirit Festival, £2.50, under 16s free.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10-11am, National multi-sensory storytelling day, children under seven must be with an adult;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help, free drop-in session, 01553 772568 for more information;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Stories from Africa with Patience Unazi, free, must book on 01553 761393;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Poems aloud monthly group;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10am-12, Local history club monthly session.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into storysacks, free 10-week course first session, 01553 768498;

Thursday, 1-2pm, Friendship Group session and talk by local historian Michael Rouse on The Ghosts of Fens End, £1.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn continues with tea, coffee, cakes etc.

BIRCHAM NEWTON: National Construction College:

Sunday, 11am-5pm, Open day at RAF Bircham Newton Heritage Centre.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10am-1pm, Macmillan coffee morning;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 6-7pm, Evening colour yourself calm, 01485 540181.

DOCKING: St Mary’s Church:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, 5th annual Docking Hare Fair.

Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft market.

DOWNHAM: Methodist church:

Saturday, 6pm, Harvest ceilidh with dancing to Abandon, adults £10, children £5, 01366 388846.

Downham Library:

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 9.30am-12, Working with children four-week course continues;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Keep calm and colour in.

FAKENHAM: Market Square:

Saturday, 8.30am-12, Farmers’ market.

Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, audio book club;

Wednesday, 2-3pm, “Olde Norfolk Tales”;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Estate:

Saturday, Sunday, 10am-5pm, Plant Fair.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 10am-1pm, Macmillan coffee morning;

Wednesday, 2-4pm, Free online training for work-based qualifications, must book on 01485 534228.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday: 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Tuesday: 2.30-3.15pm, Tales from across the globe with Simon Floyd.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 9.30am, relaunch of monthly Women’s Institute cafe, with produce stall and book stall.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse:

Wednesday, 11am, Marriott’s Warehouse Trust monthly coffee quiz, £5 per person includes refreshments.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Wednesday, 3-5pm, fun bingo, for Legion branch funds.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

Knights Hill farm shop:

Sunday, 12-4pm, car boot sale, pitches £5 set up from 11am.

DENVER:

St Mary’s Church:

Saturday, 10.30am-3.30pm, Harvest display with crafts, games, stalls, raffle, ploughman’s lunches, cream teas etc;

Sunday, 11am, Harvest festival service followed by an auction of produce; harvest lunch £5 per head in Denver Village Hall must be pre-booked call 01366 387245.

DERSINGHAM: St Nicholas Church:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Teddy Bear parachute drop inside the church, , in aid of Dersingham Scouts and Guides and the church bellringers, 01485 544753.

St Nicholas Church hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, evening entertainment and talk on The Thursford Story by John Cushing, in aid of village centre funds, tickets £15 available from Dersingham post office.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of senior citizens and children’s Christmas parties, 01485 600114/600504.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HILLINGTON: Norfolk Hospice Tapping House:

Saturday, 11am-2pm, Autumn fair with craft stalls, refreshments and barbecue, tombola etc, 01485 601701.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Hunstanton & District Festival of Arts craft fair, free entry, 01553 671191.

Silfield House:

Saturday, 10am-1pm, Macmillan coffee morning with raffle stalls etc.

LITTLEPORT: St George’s church:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Harvest, art and craft fair, free entry.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

POTT ROW: Playing field:

Saturday, car boot sale in aid of play area funds, gates unlocked 10am, pitches £5, 07585 147957.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo and club draw in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Playing Field:

Saturday, 8am-12, Car boot sale for village hall funds, £5 per car, £10 traders, set up from 6am, 07576 718887.

Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of St Peter’s Church funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events;

Saturday, 9am-12, Coffee morning with stalls in aid of Save the Children funds.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WALLINGTON HALL: Magpie Centre:

Saturday, 11am-4pm, Equestrian table top sale plus barbecue in aid of Riding for the Disabled Association, admission £1, under 12s free, pitches £7 set up from 10am, call 01553 672756.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 9am-1pm, Indoor and outdoor car boot sale, £5 per table, in aid of hall funds, 07961 130251

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

MEETINGS & TALKS

LYNN: Friends’ Meeting House, Bridge Street:

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Workers’ Educational Association free monthly discussion group, 01553 775184.

Lynn Museum:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Monthly coffee morning

London Road Methodist Church hall:

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Lynn and District Osteoporosis Society Support Group series of free courses living with osteoporosis continues with pain management, 01553 773309.

True’s Yard Museum:

Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks free series opens with Dr Paul Richards on Lynn and the Importance of King John, limited numbers and tickets must be booked on 01553 770479.

Deaf Centre, Railway Road:

Wednesday, 10am-12, Carers Retreat with therapies, talks, etc.

Gaywood church rooms:

Monday, 1.30-3.30pm, Breathe Easy group monthly meeting, 03000 030 555.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Saturday, 12.30pm, Lynn Gunners, (ex Royal Artillery).

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall, Sunnyside:

Monday, 7.30pm, Heacham History Group and talk by Claire Bradshaw on “The Archaeology of Heacham: Medieval to Modern”, entry £3 (members £2), 01485 571794.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc sequence dance club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH:

William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club close-up and macro talk by Martin Johns www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7-9pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:

Sunday, 7pm, Charity pub quiz.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere, tickets £33.50, 01553 764864.

St John’s Church:

Wednesday, 10.30am, Musical coffee morning with Sylvester Peat-Cutter and the Twilight Boggers, free entry, refreshments, donations invited.

Lynn Minster:

Tuesday, 12.30pm, Lunchtime recital with Adrian Richards.

Walks bandstand:

Sunday, 2pm, Meadow Lane.

ASHILL: Community Centre:

Saturday, 7pm, Social evening with easy listening music from Rob Charles, tickets £7, 01760 440127

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Sunday, 7.30pm, An Evening of Dirty Dancing, £15-£19, 01485 532252.

SWAFFHAM: Parish church:

Saturday, 7.30pm, World Peace Day concert with singers from six choirs, tickets £10, conc £6, children free, 0788 4066490.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, West Acre 6.5 miles, led by Barry 01553 692280;

Sunday, 10.30am, Gt Massingham and Peddars Way 10.5 miles, led by Cliff 01485 541115;

Tuesday, 10am, Marriot’s Way and Reepham brisk 6 miles, led by Bill C 01328 711937;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Wolferton Reserves leisurely 3 miles, led by Keith 01485 542268;

Thursday, 10am, Grimston and Gayton 5.5 miles, led by Sue and Mike 01553 679277.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Dersingham grade 3, meet Coach and Horses pub;

Monday, 10.30am, Wiggenhall St Mary grade 3, meet St Germans village hall;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood easy grade, meet library;

Wednesday, 2pm, St Germans grade 2, meet village hall;

Thursday, 10.30am, Hilgay grade 3, meet corner of East End Road and Bridge Street.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, contact Ken 01366 82310; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.