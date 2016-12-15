What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, December 16

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box
FESTIVE EVENTS
LYNN: St Nicholas’ Chapel:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, 600 Years of Christmas music, songs and stories with the historical musicians Green Matthews, tickets £13 adults, £11 concs, 01223 324442.
Plantation Wood, Parkway, Gaywood:
Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Christmas celebration, Angels and Shepherds, free for families joining in with Friends of Plantation Wood and St Faith’s Church, 01553 772798.
True’s Yard:
Continuing to December 23 (daily 10am-4pm Tues-Sat), Christmas in the North End exhibition;
Thursday, 11am, Christmas quiz, entry £4 per person which will include home-made treats and hot drink.
Lynn TIC Custom House:
Continuing to December 31, festive memorabilia exhibition for all the family; carol singing around the Christmas tree from 11am on Saturday.
Lynn Museum:
Continuing to December 23, Christmas trail.
Salvation Army, Wellesley Street:
Sunday, 10.30am, Carol service.
BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Christmas bingo in aid of hall funds.
DOWNHAM: Methodist church:
Saturday, 7pm, Christmas concert with Singers Inspired in aid of Norfolk cancer charity Big C, tickets £5 adults, £2 children to include refreshments, on the door or from Lewks.
FAKENHAM: Parish church:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Concert with Fakenham Choral Society, tickets £12, under 18s free, on the door or call 01485 544335.
FLITCHAM: Community Centre:
Wednesday, 8pm, An evening of story telling, poems and music, call 01485 600948 for further information
HEACHAM: Old Friends’ Hall:
Saturday, 6pm, Victorian family Christmas magic lantern show, tickets £4 on the door, 01485 579465.
HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:
Friday, 4-8pm, Candlelight tours, adults £16, children £10, to include refreshments;
Saturday to Tuesday, 10am to 4.45pm, An audience with Father Christmas, tickets £16 to include refreshments.
OUTWELL: St Clement’s Church:
Saturday, 10am-4pm, Christmas tree festival, stalls, draw and refreshments; Sunday, 3pm, Carol service.
SNETTISHAM: Salvation Army:
Sunday, 3pm, Carol service, free admission and all welcome.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Saturday, 8-11pm, Christmas dance, live music with Stuart Burr, ballroom, Latin and popular sequence, contact 07925 152252 for tickets £6 per person.
SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Christmas Ceilidh in aid of the Escape Project, tickets £5, 01760 720302.
EXHIBITIONS
LYNN: Groundwork Gallery:
Continuing to Saturday, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists. Town Hall:
Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.
BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm. SWAFFHAM: Arts Lounge Gallery, Market Place:
Continuing to December 22, Watercolours by Ian King (of Anglia TV King and Country fame), glassware by Lynn Baker.
FAMILY
LYNN: Lynn Library:
Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;
Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night monthly book club;
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;
Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;
Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Share and reminisce with your festive fables and rhymes, festive refreshments available;
Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;
Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller, reminisce and share memories of Lynn’s past over a cup of tea, free session, 01553 772568;
Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.
Gaywood Library:
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;
Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;
Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time.
St John’s Church, The Walks:
Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.
DERSINGHAM: Library:
Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;
Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly book club, 01485 540181;
Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Wednesday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, must book, 01485 540181;
Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter.
DOCKING: Ripper Hall:
Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.
DOWNHAM: Downham Library:
Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter drop-in session;
Monday, 1-4pm, Get digital tablet course final session;
Tuesday, 9.30am-1pm, Healthwatch Norfolk, local independent consumer champion;
Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;
Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Reminisce with your festive fables and rhymes, festive refreshments available;
Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and natter.
FAKENHAM: Library:
Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;
Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.
FLITCHAM: Community Centre:
Friday, 9.30-11.30am, Weekly coffee morning;
Saturday, 7.30pm, Fish and chip meal night, 01485 600703.
HUNSTANTON: Library:
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly book group, new members welcome, 01485 532280.
SWAFFHAM: Library:
Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;
Tuesday, 11am-12, Christmas crafts for children, free event for children three and over.
WATLINGTON: Village Hall:
Friday, 9.30am-12, WI’s monthly Rainbow Cafe.
FUNDRAISING
DERSINGHAM: Scout and Guide HQ, Manor Road:
Saturday, 10am-12, Coffee morning and draw, stalls etc, proceeds in aid of HQ maintenance, 01485 544753.
HILGAY: Good Companions:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.
NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:
Fridays, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.
ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
The Paddocks:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, eyes down for charity bingo.
Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:
Thursday, 10am-noon, coffee morning and stalls.
STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:
Sunday 7.30pm, All cash bingo in aid of hall funds.
SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:
Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.
WEREHAM: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218
MEETINGS
LYNN: Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:
Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.
Providence Street Community Centre:
Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.
12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:
Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.
RBL Club, Tower Street:
Sunday, 10.30am, Royal Norfolk and Royal Anglian Social and Welfare Club, 01553 840712.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392
TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:
Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.
Village Hall:
Tuesday, 7pm, King’s Lynn Photography Club.
The Winch:
Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motorcycle Action Group.
PUBS & CLUBS
DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:
Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.
DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:
Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.
HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:
Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.
HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:
Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.
SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:
Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and natters.
SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.
THEATRES & MUSIC
LYNN: Corn Exchange:
Continuing to December 31, Pantomime fun with Cinderella, call the box office on 01553 764864 for ticket and performance details.
St Nicholas’ Chapel:
Saturday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Festival Choir present Handel’s Messiah, with guest soloists, tickets £25, under 18s £12.50, 01553 764864.
Arts Centre:
Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Noise and Chance School of Dance present R‘n’J Ballet Couture, £12.50, concs £11.50, 01553 764864.
HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:
Continuing to January 1, Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime fun, call the box office on 01485 532252 for ticket and performance details.
WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:
Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, Westacre Theatre Company present A Christmas Carol, performances continue from Wednesday, call the box office on 01760 755800 for ticket and performance details.
WALKS & TOURS
LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):
Saturday, 10am, Oxborough and Gooderstone 5.5 miles, led by Maureen and Roy 01553 278469;
Tuesday, 10am, Gaywood area 6 miles, led by Barbara and Ken, 01553 767157;
Wednesday, 1.30pm, Castle Rising area leisurely 3.5 miles, led by Ray, 01328 838822;
Thursday, 10am, Castle Acre and Lexham 6 miles, led by Alan B 01760 444033.
West Norfolk Walking for Health:
Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.
Monday, 10.30am, Dersingham grade 3 walk, meet Coach and Horses.
TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:
Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.