What’s on Where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, December 2

Latest what's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

FESTIVE EVENTS

LYNN: True’s Yard:

Saturday, 11am-2pm, Free family crafts day with Christmas activities, celebrating St Nicholas’ Day, 01553 774471;

Friday, 12, Opening of Christmas in the North End exhibition, continues to December 23 (Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm).

St Nicholas Chapel:

Thursday, 8pm, Carols for All with Lynn Male Voice Choir.

Bar Red, Norfolk Street:

Thursday, 6pm, Christmas stalls, fundraising for Aspergers East Anglia and Contact the Elderly, 01553 772579.

St Faith’s Church, Gaywood:

Friday, 10am-8pm, Free entry to Christmas Tree Festival, continues Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11.30am-6.30pm and Monday 10am-4pm; concert on Saturday by West Norfolk Singers at 7.30pm, tickets £7 from church office/

BURNHAM DEEPDALE:

Friday noon-7pm, Deepdale Christmas Market with over 100 stalls, refreshments and entertainment, free entry and parking, continues 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10.30am-3pm, Christmas fair with craft stalls, light lunches, bric-a-brac etc.

DERSINGHAM: St Nicholas Church and church hall:

Friday, 10am-4pm, Christmas Tree Festival in the church, continues same time Saturday and from noon-4pm on Sunday; church hall open 10am-4pm on Friday and Saturday with stalls, refreshments, clothes etc, then 10am-4pm on Sunday for a festive fayre.

St Nicholas’ Church:

Saturday: 7.30pm, Christmas concert with David Stowell & The Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band, tickets £9 in advance or £10 on the door to include refreshments, 01485 544561.

DOWNHAM: Methodist church:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Downham Market Swing Orchestra’s Christmas concert, tickets £5 on the door or from Lewks, 01366 388839.

FAKENHAM: Parish church:

Friday, 10am-8pm, Christmas Tree Festival continues, open same times to Thursday (Sunday at noon-8pm).

GRIMSTON: St Botolph’s Church:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Concert by folk singer John Kirkpatrick “Carolling & Crumpets”, tickets £10 in advance from 01553 630301 or £12 on the door, refreshments available, in aid of church funds.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, Christmas chamber music with Gothic Voices, tickets £25; Sunday 3pm, Navarra String Quartet, tickets £25; Wednesday 7th to Friday 9th, candlelight tours from 4-8pm, adults £16, children £10 to include refreshments.

LITTLEPORT: St George’s Church:

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Christmas market.

MARSHLAND ST JAMES: Methodist church:

Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, decorated Christmas trees, light refreshments on Friday and lunches available on Saturday; festive concert by Cantos Choir at 6.30pm on Saturday.

POTT ROW: Methodist church:

Friday, 10am-4pm, Christmas Tree Festival opens, continues Saturday same times and Sunday 2pm-4pm, refreshments and stalls.

SPORLE: Methodist chapel:

Saturday, 10am-1pm, Christmas pop-up shop and cafe, in aid of Sporle pavilion and playing field funds.

SWAFFHAM: SS Peter & St Paul’s Church:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Opening of the church Christmas Tree Festival, continues daily same times to December 10, free entry, refreshments available (Sunday opening 11am-4pm).

Assembly Rooms:

Saturday, 9am-3pm, Christmas craft fair, refreshments available, free entry, proceeds in aid of Swaffham Community Hospital, 01760 722905.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN

Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, Christmas fair with stalls, competitions, refreshments etc, proceeds for church funds.

UPWELL: Upwell Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, Christmas dance with “Sounds Familiar” in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, tickets £15

WALLINGTON HALL: Magpie Centre:

Thursday, 6pm, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Christmas carol service, refreshments available, 01553 810202.

WELLS NEXT SEA: Town centre: Saturday, 10am-8pm, Christmas Tide Festival.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Saturday, noon-2.30pm, St Mary’s Church Christmas Fayre, free entry, stalls, refreshments and Father Christmas at 1pm.

WIMBOTSHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 10am-3pm, Christmas craft fair, free, refreshments available, 01366 388133.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to Saturday, noon-4pm, Bizarre Bazaar with gifts, cards and artwork by local artists, free entry.

Groundwork Gallery:

Continuing to December 17, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists (open Tuesdays to Saturdays). Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

GRIMSTON: Norfolk Creative Arts:

Friday, 10am-4pm, End of first year student exhibition, continues same times Saturday and Sunday, free entry, refreshments available SWAFFHAM: Arts Lounge Gallery, Market Place:

Watercolours by Ian King (of Anglia TV King and Country fame), glassware by Lynn Baker, continues to December 22.

WATLINGTON: 7 Church Road gallery:

Monday to December 12, 11am-3pm daily, Watercolours and oil paintings by Sonia Williams to view or purchase, call 01553 810875.

FAMILY

LYNN: The Minster:

Sunday, 3pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and rabbit monthly session;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller, reminisce and share your memories of Lynn’s past over a cup of tea, free drop-in, 01553 772568;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities;

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Final session of 10-week course Step Into Storysacks.

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group for carers, run by Alzheimer’s Society;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, 01485 540181;

Wednesday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, booking essential on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Thursday, 2-3pm, Time for parents – join other parents for a cuppa and share your experiences;

Thursday, 3-6pm, Tablet course continues, must book.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, produce and craft market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Monday, 1-4pm, Get digital, three-week tablet course starts, £15 per person, to book call 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3.30pm, Christmas bookfolding session, part of Friendship Group, £1 to include refreshments, 01366 383073;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 1-3pm, An introduction to family history;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HILLINGTON: Hospice:

Thursday, 5.45pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service, with Marham Military Wives and South Wootton Junior School choir.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and Natter, 01485 532280;

Thursday, 10.30-1.30pm, Tablet course continues.

SANDRINGHAM: Visitor Centre:

Monday, 5pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Friday, 10am-12, Gift and bag wrapping class, £10, enrol on 01760 721513;

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one IT help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: North Lynn Methodist chapel:

Saturday, 10.30am-12, Jumble sale in aid of 11th King’s Lynn Guides funds.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, bingo for charity.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-12, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY:

Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Prize bingo in aid of playing field funds;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE:

Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesdays, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo, in aid of East Anglia Air Ambulance funds.

MEETINGS

LYNN: St Augustine’s Centre:

Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Cancer support group.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Red Cross Hall, Austin Fields:

Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, Lynn and District Voluntary Group, 01553 763402.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, Downham RAFA branch monthly meeting.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

RYSTON: Ryston Golf Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society meeting and talk by Danny Cracknell, of Farm Watch.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club; also Thursday at 8pm.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dancing, all welcome, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, talk by David Mason on Wild Breckland, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

CLENCHWARTON: The Victory Inn:

Wednesday, 8pm, quiz night, maximum team of four, £1.25 per person, in aid of Mayor’s Charity, 01553 775668.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM: Downham Club Paradise Road:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Hall of Stalls.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

United Services Club:

Wednesday, 8pm, Christmas carols with Hunstanton concert band.

SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:

Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and natters.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Arts Centre:

Sunday, 7.30pm, Nigel Boy Syer and friends present Smile it’s Christmas, £12.50, 01553 764864.

Town Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Christmas Music Night featuring Lavender Hill Mob, Greyfriars School choir, Hunstanton Community Choir, tickets £5 to include refreshments, call on 01553 762124.

BRISTON: Copeman Centre:

Friday at 7.30pm, Briston Players present Pantoland, continues 2.30 and 7.30pm on Saturday, tickets 01263 860441.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, Sunday, 2pm, opening weekend of panto fun with Jack and the Beanstalk, tickets 01485 532252; continues for a season through to Sunday, January 1

POTT ROW: Village Hall:

Friday at 7.30pm, Fourville Players present Hansel, Gretel & Miss Parpalot the Flatulent Witch, continues 2.30 and 7.30pm Saturday, ticket details 01485 609036.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Sleeping Beauty panto fun, continues 1.30 and 7pm Saturday, ticket details 01553 829161.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: True’s Yard:

Wednesday, 2-3pm, Dickensian walk, tickets £5 to include hot drink.

Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Narborough 5.5 miles, led by Pauline and Mac, 01553 776076;

Sunday, 10.30am, Castle Acre 8 miles, led by Elaine, 01842 829948;

Tuesday, 10am, Burnham Overy Staithe brisk 6.5 miles, led by Richard M, 01328 730670;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, South Wootton leisurely 3.7 miles, led by Jane H 01553 831600;

Thursday, 10am, Great Bircham area 5 miles, led by Joy 01485 579019.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, North Wootton grade 2, meet Tesco, St Augustine’s Way;

Monday, 10.30am, Castle Acre grade 3, meet Pye’s Lane;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead easy grade, meet Doorstep Green Garden;

Wednesday, 2pm, Shouldham grade 2, meet St George’s playing field;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wiggenhall St Mary grade 3, meet St Germans village hall.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.

WELLS NEXT SEA: Beach Cafe:

Tuesday, 10am, Walking women free walk, 07825 290703.