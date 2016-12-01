What’s on Where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, December 2

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

FESTIVE EVENTS

LYNN: True’s Yard:

Saturday, 11am-2pm, Free family crafts day with Christmas activities, celebrating St Nicholas’ Day, 01553 774471;

Friday, 12, Opening of Christmas in the North End exhibition, continues to December 23 (Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm).

St Nicholas Chapel:

Thursday, 8pm, Carols for All with Lynn Male Voice Choir.

Bar Red, Norfolk Street:

Thursday, 6pm, Christmas stalls, fundraising for Aspergers East Anglia and Contact the Elderly, 01553 772579.

St Faith’s Church, Gaywood:

Friday, 10am-8pm, Free entry to Christmas Tree Festival, continues Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11.30am-6.30pm and Monday 10am-4pm; concert on Saturday by West Norfolk Singers at 7.30pm, tickets £7 from church office/

BURNHAM DEEPDALE:

Friday noon-7pm, Deepdale Christmas Market with over 100 stalls, refreshments and entertainment, free entry and parking, continues 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10.30am-3pm, Christmas fair with craft stalls, light lunches, bric-a-brac etc.

DERSINGHAM: St Nicholas Church and church hall:

Friday, 10am-4pm, Christmas Tree Festival in the church, continues same time Saturday and from noon-4pm on Sunday; church hall open 10am-4pm on Friday and Saturday with stalls, refreshments, clothes etc, then 10am-4pm on Sunday for a festive fayre.

St Nicholas’ Church:

Saturday: 7.30pm, Christmas concert with David Stowell & The Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band, tickets £9 in advance or £10 on the door to include refreshments, 01485 544561.

DOWNHAM: Methodist church:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Downham Market Swing Orchestra’s Christmas concert, tickets £5 on the door or from Lewks, 01366 388839.

FAKENHAM: Parish church:

Friday, 10am-8pm, Christmas Tree Festival continues, open same times to Thursday (Sunday at noon-8pm).

GRIMSTON: St Botolph’s Church:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Concert by folk singer John Kirkpatrick “Carolling & Crumpets”, tickets £10 in advance from 01553 630301 or £12 on the door, refreshments available, in aid of church funds.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, Christmas chamber music with Gothic Voices, tickets £25; Sunday 3pm, Navarra String Quartet, tickets £25; Wednesday 7th to Friday 9th, candlelight tours from 4-8pm, adults £16, children £10 to include refreshments.

LITTLEPORT: St George’s Church:

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Christmas market.

MARSHLAND ST JAMES: Methodist church:

Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, decorated Christmas trees, light refreshments on Friday and lunches available on Saturday; festive concert by Cantos Choir at 6.30pm on Saturday.

POTT ROW: Methodist church:

Friday, 10am-4pm, Christmas Tree Festival opens, continues Saturday same times and Sunday 2pm-4pm, refreshments and stalls.

SPORLE: Methodist chapel:

Saturday, 10am-1pm, Christmas pop-up shop and cafe, in aid of Sporle pavilion and playing field funds.

SWAFFHAM: SS Peter & St Paul’s Church:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Opening of the church Christmas Tree Festival, continues daily same times to December 10, free entry, refreshments available (Sunday opening 11am-4pm).

Assembly Rooms:

Saturday, 9am-3pm, Christmas craft fair, refreshments available, free entry, proceeds in aid of Swaffham Community Hospital, 01760 722905.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN

Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, Christmas fair with stalls, competitions, refreshments etc, proceeds for church funds.

UPWELL: Upwell Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, Christmas dance with “Sounds Familiar” in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, tickets £15

WALLINGTON HALL: Magpie Centre:

Thursday, 6pm, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Christmas carol service, refreshments available, 01553 810202.

WELLS NEXT SEA: Town centre: Saturday, 10am-8pm, Christmas Tide Festival.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Saturday, noon-2.30pm, St Mary’s Church Christmas Fayre, free entry, stalls, refreshments and Father Christmas at 1pm.

WIMBOTSHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 10am-3pm, Christmas craft fair, free, refreshments available, 01366 388133.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to Saturday, noon-4pm, Bizarre Bazaar with gifts, cards and artwork by local artists, free entry.

Groundwork Gallery:

Continuing to December 17, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists (open Tuesdays to Saturdays). Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

GRIMSTON: Norfolk Creative Arts:

Friday, 10am-4pm, End of first year student exhibition, continues same times Saturday and Sunday, free entry, refreshments available SWAFFHAM: Arts Lounge Gallery, Market Place:

Watercolours by Ian King (of Anglia TV King and Country fame), glassware by Lynn Baker, continues to December 22.

WATLINGTON: 7 Church Road gallery:

Monday to December 12, 11am-3pm daily, Watercolours and oil paintings by Sonia Williams to view or purchase, call 01553 810875.

FAMILY

LYNN: The Minster:

Sunday, 3pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and rabbit monthly session;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller, reminisce and share your memories of Lynn’s past over a cup of tea, free drop-in, 01553 772568;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities;

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Final session of 10-week course Step Into Storysacks.

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group for carers, run by Alzheimer’s Society;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, 01485 540181;

Wednesday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, booking essential on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Thursday, 2-3pm, Time for parents – join other parents for a cuppa and share your experiences;

Thursday, 3-6pm, Tablet course continues, must book.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, produce and craft market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Monday, 1-4pm, Get digital, three-week tablet course starts, £15 per person, to book call 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3.30pm, Christmas bookfolding session, part of Friendship Group, £1 to include refreshments, 01366 383073;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 1-3pm, An introduction to family history;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HILLINGTON: Hospice:

Thursday, 5.45pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service, with Marham Military Wives and South Wootton Junior School choir.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and Natter, 01485 532280;

Thursday, 10.30-1.30pm, Tablet course continues.

SANDRINGHAM: Visitor Centre:

Monday, 5pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Friday, 10am-12, Gift and bag wrapping class, £10, enrol on 01760 721513;

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one IT help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: North Lynn Methodist chapel:

Saturday, 10.30am-12, Jumble sale in aid of 11th King’s Lynn Guides funds.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, bingo for charity.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-12, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY:

Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Prize bingo in aid of playing field funds;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE:

Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesdays, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo, in aid of East Anglia Air Ambulance funds.

MEETINGS

LYNN: St Augustine’s Centre:

Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Cancer support group.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Red Cross Hall, Austin Fields:

Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, Lynn and District Voluntary Group, 01553 763402.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, Downham RAFA branch monthly meeting.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

RYSTON: Ryston Golf Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society meeting and talk by Danny Cracknell, of Farm Watch.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club; also Thursday at 8pm.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dancing, all welcome, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, talk by David Mason on Wild Breckland, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

CLENCHWARTON: The Victory Inn:

Wednesday, 8pm, quiz night, maximum team of four, £1.25 per person, in aid of Mayor’s Charity, 01553 775668.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM: Downham Club Paradise Road:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Hall of Stalls.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

United Services Club:

Wednesday, 8pm, Christmas carols with Hunstanton concert band.

SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:

Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and natters.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Arts Centre:

Sunday, 7.30pm, Nigel Boy Syer and friends present Smile it’s Christmas, £12.50, 01553 764864.

Town Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Christmas Music Night featuring Lavender Hill Mob, Greyfriars School choir, Hunstanton Community Choir, tickets £5 to include refreshments, call on 01553 762124.

BRISTON: Copeman Centre:

Friday at 7.30pm, Briston Players present Pantoland, continues 2.30 and 7.30pm on Saturday, tickets 01263 860441.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, Sunday, 2pm, opening weekend of panto fun with Jack and the Beanstalk, tickets 01485 532252; continues for a season through to Sunday, January 1

POTT ROW: Village Hall:

Friday at 7.30pm, Fourville Players present Hansel, Gretel & Miss Parpalot the Flatulent Witch, continues 2.30 and 7.30pm Saturday, ticket details 01485 609036.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Sleeping Beauty panto fun, continues 1.30 and 7pm Saturday, ticket details 01553 829161.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: True’s Yard:

Wednesday, 2-3pm, Dickensian walk, tickets £5 to include hot drink.

Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Narborough 5.5 miles, led by Pauline and Mac, 01553 776076;

Sunday, 10.30am, Castle Acre 8 miles, led by Elaine, 01842 829948;

Tuesday, 10am, Burnham Overy Staithe brisk 6.5 miles, led by Richard M, 01328 730670;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, South Wootton leisurely 3.7 miles, led by Jane H 01553 831600;

Thursday, 10am, Great Bircham area 5 miles, led by Joy 01485 579019.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, North Wootton grade 2, meet Tesco, St Augustine’s Way;

Monday, 10.30am, Castle Acre grade 3, meet Pye’s Lane;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead easy grade, meet Doorstep Green Garden;

Wednesday, 2pm, Shouldham grade 2, meet St George’s playing field;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wiggenhall St Mary grade 3, meet St Germans village hall.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.

WELLS NEXT SEA: Beach Cafe:

Tuesday, 10am, Walking women free walk, 07825 290703.