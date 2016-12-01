What’s on Where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, December 2

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.
FESTIVE EVENTS
LYNN: True’s Yard:
Saturday, 11am-2pm, Free family crafts day with Christmas activities, celebrating St Nicholas’ Day, 01553 774471;
Friday, 12, Opening of Christmas in the North End exhibition, continues to December 23 (Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm).
St Nicholas Chapel:
Thursday, 8pm, Carols for All with Lynn Male Voice Choir.
Bar Red, Norfolk Street:
Thursday, 6pm, Christmas stalls, fundraising for Aspergers East Anglia and Contact the Elderly, 01553 772579.
St Faith’s Church, Gaywood:
Friday, 10am-8pm, Free entry to Christmas Tree Festival, continues Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11.30am-6.30pm and Monday 10am-4pm; concert on Saturday by West Norfolk Singers at 7.30pm, tickets £7 from church office/
BURNHAM DEEPDALE:
Friday noon-7pm, Deepdale Christmas Market with over 100 stalls, refreshments and entertainment, free entry and parking, continues 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
DENVER: Village Hall:
Saturday, 10.30am-3pm, Christmas fair with craft stalls, light lunches, bric-a-brac etc.
DERSINGHAM: St Nicholas Church and church hall:
Friday, 10am-4pm, Christmas Tree Festival in the church, continues same time Saturday and from noon-4pm on Sunday; church hall open 10am-4pm on Friday and Saturday with stalls, refreshments, clothes etc, then 10am-4pm on Sunday for a festive fayre.
St Nicholas’ Church:
Saturday: 7.30pm, Christmas concert with David Stowell & The Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band, tickets £9 in advance or £10 on the door to include refreshments, 01485 544561.
DOWNHAM: Methodist church:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Downham Market Swing Orchestra’s Christmas concert, tickets £5 on the door or from Lewks, 01366 388839.
FAKENHAM: Parish church:
Friday, 10am-8pm, Christmas Tree Festival continues, open same times to Thursday (Sunday at noon-8pm).
GRIMSTON: St Botolph’s Church:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Concert by folk singer John Kirkpatrick “Carolling & Crumpets”, tickets £10 in advance from 01553 630301 or £12 on the door, refreshments available, in aid of church funds.
HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, Christmas chamber music with Gothic Voices, tickets £25; Sunday 3pm, Navarra String Quartet, tickets £25; Wednesday 7th to Friday 9th, candlelight tours from 4-8pm, adults £16, children £10 to include refreshments.
LITTLEPORT: St George’s Church:
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Christmas market.
MARSHLAND ST JAMES: Methodist church:
Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, decorated Christmas trees, light refreshments on Friday and lunches available on Saturday; festive concert by Cantos Choir at 6.30pm on Saturday.
POTT ROW: Methodist church:
Friday, 10am-4pm, Christmas Tree Festival opens, continues Saturday same times and Sunday 2pm-4pm, refreshments and stalls.
SPORLE: Methodist chapel:
Saturday, 10am-1pm, Christmas pop-up shop and cafe, in aid of Sporle pavilion and playing field funds.
SWAFFHAM: SS Peter & St Paul’s Church:
Saturday, 10am-4pm, Opening of the church Christmas Tree Festival, continues daily same times to December 10, free entry, refreshments available (Sunday opening 11am-4pm).
Assembly Rooms:
Saturday, 9am-3pm, Christmas craft fair, refreshments available, free entry, proceeds in aid of Swaffham Community Hospital, 01760 722905.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN
Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, Christmas fair with stalls, competitions, refreshments etc, proceeds for church funds.
UPWELL: Upwell Hall:
Saturday, 8pm, Christmas dance with “Sounds Familiar” in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, tickets £15
WALLINGTON HALL: Magpie Centre:
Thursday, 6pm, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Christmas carol service, refreshments available, 01553 810202.
WELLS NEXT SEA: Town centre: Saturday, 10am-8pm, Christmas Tide Festival.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Saturday, noon-2.30pm, St Mary’s Church Christmas Fayre, free entry, stalls, refreshments and Father Christmas at 1pm.
WIMBOTSHAM: Village Hall:
Sunday, 10am-3pm, Christmas craft fair, free, refreshments available, 01366 388133.
EXHIBITIONS
LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:
Continuing to Saturday, noon-4pm, Bizarre Bazaar with gifts, cards and artwork by local artists, free entry.
Groundwork Gallery:
Continuing to December 17, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists (open Tuesdays to Saturdays). Town Hall:
Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.
BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.
GRIMSTON: Norfolk Creative Arts:
Friday, 10am-4pm, End of first year student exhibition, continues same times Saturday and Sunday, free entry, refreshments available SWAFFHAM: Arts Lounge Gallery, Market Place:
Watercolours by Ian King (of Anglia TV King and Country fame), glassware by Lynn Baker, continues to December 22.
WATLINGTON: 7 Church Road gallery:
Monday to December 12, 11am-3pm daily, Watercolours and oil paintings by Sonia Williams to view or purchase, call 01553 810875.
FAMILY
LYNN: The Minster:
Sunday, 3pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service.
St John’s Church:
Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.
Lynn Library:
Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and rabbit monthly session;
Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;
Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, 01553 761393;
Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller, reminisce and share your memories of Lynn’s past over a cup of tea, free drop-in, 01553 772568;
Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities;
Gaywood Library:
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;
Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;
Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time;
Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Final session of 10-week course Step Into Storysacks.
DERSINGHAM: Library:
Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group for carers, run by Alzheimer’s Society;
Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, 01485 540181;
Wednesday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, booking essential on 01485 540181;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme;
Thursday, 2-3pm, Time for parents – join other parents for a cuppa and share your experiences;
Thursday, 3-6pm, Tablet course continues, must book.
DOCKING: Ripper Hall:
Wednesday, 9am-1pm, produce and craft market.
DOWNHAM: Library:
Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;
Monday, 1-4pm, Get digital, three-week tablet course starts, £15 per person, to book call 01366 383073;
Tuesday, 1-3.30pm, Christmas bookfolding session, part of Friendship Group, £1 to include refreshments, 01366 383073;
Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter.
FAKENHAM: Fakenham library:
Wednesday, 10-10.45am Rhyme time;
Wednesday, 1-3pm, An introduction to family history;
Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.
HILLINGTON: Hospice:
Thursday, 5.45pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service, with Marham Military Wives and South Wootton Junior School choir.
HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:
Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and Natter, 01485 532280;
Thursday, 10.30-1.30pm, Tablet course continues.
SANDRINGHAM: Visitor Centre:
Monday, 5pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service.
SWAFFHAM: Library:
Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;
Friday, 10am-12, Gift and bag wrapping class, £10, enrol on 01760 721513;
Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one IT help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.
FUNDRAISING
LYNN: North Lynn Methodist chapel:
Saturday, 10.30am-12, Jumble sale in aid of 11th King’s Lynn Guides funds.
St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:
Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds
HILGAY: Good Companions:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.
NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:
Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.
NORDELPH: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
The Paddocks:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, bingo for charity.
Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:
Thursday, 10am-12, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.
STOKE FERRY:
Village Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, Prize bingo in aid of playing field funds;
Sunday, 7.30pm, Cash bingo in aid of hall funds.
STOW BRIDGE:
Village Hall:
Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.
SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:
Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.
WEREHAM: Village Hall:
Wednesdays, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo, in aid of East Anglia Air Ambulance funds.
MEETINGS
LYNN: St Augustine’s Centre:
Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Cancer support group.
Reffley Community Centre:
Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.
Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:
Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.
Providence Street Community Centre:
Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.
12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:
Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.
Red Cross Hall, Austin Fields:
Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, Lynn and District Voluntary Group, 01553 763402.
DOWNHAM: Town Hall:
Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.
Conservative Club:
Monday, 7.30pm, Downham RAFA branch monthly meeting.
Methodist Church Hall:
Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;
Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.
GRIMSTON: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.
FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.
METHWOLD: Social Club:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society.
NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.
RYSTON: Ryston Golf Club:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society meeting and talk by Danny Cracknell, of Farm Watch.
SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Saturday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club; also Thursday at 8pm.
STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:
Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;
Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:
Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.
TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:
Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:
Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dancing, all welcome, 01366 328422.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, talk by David Mason on Wild Breckland, www.klcameraclub.org.uk
Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.
PUBS & CLUBS
CLENCHWARTON: The Victory Inn:
Wednesday, 8pm, quiz night, maximum team of four, £1.25 per person, in aid of Mayor’s Charity, 01553 775668.
DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:
Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.
DOWNHAM: Downham Club Paradise Road:
Saturday, 10am-4pm, Hall of Stalls.
HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:
Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.
HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:
Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.
United Services Club:
Wednesday, 8pm, Christmas carols with Hunstanton concert band.
SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:
Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and natters.
SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.
THEATRES & MUSIC
LYNN: Arts Centre:
Sunday, 7.30pm, Nigel Boy Syer and friends present Smile it’s Christmas, £12.50, 01553 764864.
Town Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, Christmas Music Night featuring Lavender Hill Mob, Greyfriars School choir, Hunstanton Community Choir, tickets £5 to include refreshments, call on 01553 762124.
BRISTON: Copeman Centre:
Friday at 7.30pm, Briston Players present Pantoland, continues 2.30 and 7.30pm on Saturday, tickets 01263 860441.
HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:
Saturday, Sunday, 2pm, opening weekend of panto fun with Jack and the Beanstalk, tickets 01485 532252; continues for a season through to Sunday, January 1
POTT ROW: Village Hall:
Friday at 7.30pm, Fourville Players present Hansel, Gretel & Miss Parpalot the Flatulent Witch, continues 2.30 and 7.30pm Saturday, ticket details 01485 609036.
TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: Village Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, Sleeping Beauty panto fun, continues 1.30 and 7pm Saturday, ticket details 01553 829161.
WALKS & TOURS
LYNN: True’s Yard:
Wednesday, 2-3pm, Dickensian walk, tickets £5 to include hot drink.
Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):
Saturday, 10am, Narborough 5.5 miles, led by Pauline and Mac, 01553 776076;
Sunday, 10.30am, Castle Acre 8 miles, led by Elaine, 01842 829948;
Tuesday, 10am, Burnham Overy Staithe brisk 6.5 miles, led by Richard M, 01328 730670;
Wednesday, 1.30pm, South Wootton leisurely 3.7 miles, led by Jane H 01553 831600;
Thursday, 10am, Great Bircham area 5 miles, led by Joy 01485 579019.
West Norfolk Walking for Health:
Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.
Friday, 10.30am, North Wootton grade 2, meet Tesco, St Augustine’s Way;
Monday, 10.30am, Castle Acre grade 3, meet Pye’s Lane;
Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead easy grade, meet Doorstep Green Garden;
Wednesday, 2pm, Shouldham grade 2, meet St George’s playing field;
Thursday, 10.30am, Wiggenhall St Mary grade 3, meet St Germans village hall.
TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:
Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.
WELLS NEXT SEA: Beach Cafe:
Tuesday, 10am, Walking women free walk, 07825 290703.